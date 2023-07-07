Meloni: “I won’t end up like Berlusconi”. Santanchè case and attack on the judges

Giorgia Meloni and Daniela Santanche

Meloni, outcry against the judges for the Santanchè-Delmastro cases

Georgia Melons go on the counterattack after the judicial troubles involving the minister Santanchè and the undersecretary Delmastroboth suspects. The premier is preparing a double game, on the one hand replace the minister of tourism in the event of indictment and on the other fend off “attacks” of the judges. Accuse yourself of wanting to “do opposition to the government“. Meloni – we read in Repubblica – vents with his parents: “I will not end up like Berlusconi“. Dictating the line to the Brothers of Italy: we will not renounce the delegation to tourism. In the event she would take it herself. But only in the event of a notice of conclusion of the investigation and a request for indictment.

The resignation by Daniela Santanchè – continues Repubblica – they are therefore much more than a hypothesis. On the other hand, Meloni had already explained to him that they would arrive in the event of a resurgence on the issues of visible e Which Group. At the time, however, she seemed instead ready to await the indictment. And therefore the decision of a Gip and not that of a Public minister. Now the political case risks explosion. Also because Santanchè “made a mess despite having six lawyers at his disposal”, as they claimed yesterday majority sources. Now, explains a background of the Republic, it’s time for action. Which provides for the raising of shields against the judiciary.

