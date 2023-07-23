Meloni: “Illegal immigration harms everyone”. Watch the video

Meloni: “This is the beginning of dialogue between equals”

“It is a unique initiative of its kind in which I strongly believe, the beginning of a path, which we like to call the ‘Rome process’, which must strengthen the dialogue between us, but also be open to other contributions”. The prime minister said, Giorgia Meloni, opening the work of the International Conference on development and migration in Rome. “I hope this will be the first of many other initiatives,” Meloni added.

“What we are inaugurating today – continued the premier – is above all a dialogue between equals, based on mutual respect because between Europa e Mediterranean expanded there can be no competitive or conflicting relationship because in reality the interests are much more convergent than we ourselves recognize”.

“Before the States there are the people. – he added – Immigration mass crime harms everyone, except criminal organizations, which also use their force against states”.

“Our priority – he continued – must be to strengthen the cooperative force between our police and judicial authorities and our structures of intelligence of the various states. We have to take care of the boats that are increasingly inadequate to make the crossings. The smuggler is often the last link in a chain”.

At the International Conference on Development and Migration which takes place in Rome on the initiative of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, is attended by the leaders of almost all the states of the southern shores of the enlarged Mediterranean, the Middle East and the Gulf, the EU countries of first landing and some partners from the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, the heads of the European institutions and international financial institutions. In detail, five Heads of State were present (Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Mauritania, Libya, Cyprus), eight Prime Ministers (Libya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Malta, Jordan, Nigeria, Algeria, Lebanon), and eight ministers (Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Oman, Kuwait, Turkey, Greece, Qatar, Bahrain). The heads of European institutions, international organizations and the heads of numerous United Nations agencies were present.

VIDEO: the International Conference on Development and Migration

The full cast follows: HE Kaïs Saïed, President of Tunisia HE Mohamed Ould Cheik El Ghazouani, President of Mauritania HE Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission HE Mohammed Younis Menfi, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya HE Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, Prime Minister of Libya by Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus HE Charles Michel, President of the European Council HE Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia HE Moustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt HE Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Malta HE Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan HE Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, Prime Minister of Niger HE Aïmen Benabderrahmane, Prime Minister of Algeria HE Naji b Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon HRH Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef Al-Saud, Minister of Interior of Saudi Arabia HE Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Moroccan Expatriates of Morocco HE Sayyid Badr Hamed Hmood Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman HE Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey HE Dimitrios Kairidis, Minister of Migration and Asylum of Greece HE Lolwah Al Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation of Qatar HE Amb. Tordeta Ratebaye, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission HE Filippo Grandi, High Commissioner, UNHCR HE Qu Dongyu, Director-General, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations HE Bader M. Alsaad, Director General, Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development Executive Director, World Food Program Ms. Mr. Amy Pope, DG-elect and Deputy Director General, International Organization for Migration Mr. Ambrose Fayolle, Vice President, European Investment Bank Mr. Indermit Gill, Senior Vice President for Development Economics and Chief Economist, World Bank Mr. Haoliang Xu, Associate Administrator, United Nations Development Program Yero Baldeh, Director of the Transitional States Coordination Office, African Development Bank Taline Koranchelian, Deputy Director, Middle East & Central Asia Department, International Monetary Fund.

