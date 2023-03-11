Home Business Meloni in 2022: naval blockade to stop migrants. Did the premier disappoint you?
Meloni in 2022: naval blockade to stop migrants. Did the premier disappoint you?

by admin
Meloni in 2022: naval blockade to stop migrants. Did the premier disappoint you?

Giorgia Meloni on August 28, 2022

“A serious State controls and defends its borders. I will never tire of reiterating that the only way to stop illegal immigration is a naval blockade: a European mission in agreement with the North African authorities. Only in this way will it be possible to put an end to illegal departures to Italy and the tragedy of deaths at sea. The time has come to turn the page. It will happen on September 25 if the Italians trust us”. The leader of Fdi, Giorgia Meloni writes it on Instagram.

