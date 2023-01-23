A visit to Algiers, the first official bilateral mission of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to strengthen relations between the two countries, as part of the “Mattei Plan” advocated by the premier and with a view to strengthening the Mediterranean axis. “At the center of the talks is energy and a bilateral relationship that extends more and more in all fields. The Mediterranean unites us” and “it is crucial and strategic” Meloni repeated yesterday at the end of the first day that saw her depose a wreath of flowers at the Martyr’s monument, visit the ship of the Italian Navy “Carabiniere” and the official dinner with the Prime Minister of the Algerian Republic, Aimen Benabderrahmane.

The focus is obviously on gas. Together with Meloni is Claudio Descalzi (this morning, before the meeting at the presidential residence together they visited the Mattei Garden), the CEO of Eni who today will sign two agreements with Sonatrach, one on supplies and the other on the transition green. Agreements which will strengthen those already signed last year and which have led Italy to distance itself from Russian gas and make Algeria the first supplier. But during the meeting with the Algerian president Tebboune agreements will also be signed on the automotive sector, on space (between ASI and the Algerian space agency Asel) and industry. This morning, before the meeting at the presidential residence, he visits the Mattei Garden together with Descalzi.

Algeria is considered strategic and crucial in the supply and energy diversification for Italy: in the first half of 2022 the North African became the first supplier of natural gas and in December Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune declared the commitment made with Rome to increase gas supplies from the current 20 «to at least 35 billion cubic metres».

Descalzi: Italy will eliminate Russian gas imports from 2024/25

Will Italy confirm forecasts to zero Russian gas? «It’s going like this, I’m positive», therefore crossing the finish line of independence from Moscow «in the winter of ’24-’25. I would say that by continuing like this, things will go in the right direction”. Eni’s number one Claudio Descalzi says so, answering questions from reporters in Algiers, at the Mattei gardens where, in minutes, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will arrive. With Algeria, “we update the agreements annually on the quantities” of gas “that have been respected: more than 3 billion cubic meters of gas have been given and another 3 billion in 2023 and then more. We have to think that just 2 years ago – he recalls – Algeria gave Italy about 21 billion, now it has given 25, we will reach 28 billion next year and then in 24-25 we will exceed this figure again ». “It really is a strategic partner who is helping Italy a lot.”