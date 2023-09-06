Meloni in Athens strengthens the axis with Mitsotakis – International Affairs

The news of the August 31st visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reached Greece devastated by fires for weeks, at the beginning of the second month of the second governo Mitsotakis and just over a week before the inauguration of the Thessaloniki International Fair.

What was the impact? Not the best at the beginning given that an extreme left movement had announced a protest demonstration demanding the cancellation of the visit against the “nostalgic for Mussolini” and accusing Prime Minister Mitsotakis of sharing racist immigration policies with her. The demonstration, in fact, united and further sanctioned the closeness between the two premiers

The agreement on the migration issue

The migration policy it was one of the main topics discussed together with those announced by government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis when meeting journalists: the strengthening of Greece-Italy relations, economic developments, but also the coordination of issues on the European agenda. Indeed, the two leaders of their respective executives have already developed good relations within the European Council.

Greece and Italy reiterated that immigration is a European and international problem which requires a global and integrated policy and does not concern only the countries of first reception. Kyriakos Mitsotakis has repeatedly stressed that this thorny issue does not only concern the countries of destination but all those of the EU. The purpose is to crack down on human traffickers who profit from suffering. Giorgia Meloni had repeatedly said: “You will remember that Greece, together with Cyprus and Malta, have signed a text together with Italy on the case of the Ocean Viking ship and have underlined that there are countries more exposed to the whole issue. The work we have done together must continue and lead to designating it, in an official text, as a priority of the European Commission, something that has never happened before”.

Let’s not forget that the ‘hard punch’ on the issue of migrants has been the strong point of FdI and ND in their respective electoral campaigns.

In Greece, at the tragedy of Pylos did not condition the choice at the polls, on the contrary, since the second elections in June, three other extremist parties have positioned themselves on the right of ND in Parliament which, albeit from different starting points, converge on a single point of arrival, i.e. the security and national sovereignty on Greek territory.

On the other hand, there is a second analogy with Italy, which is that this theme is a terrain of social conflict with the extra-parliamentary left and the movement area, although the electoral results have said that they are not strong enough to oppose them in institutional settings.

One of the economic topics announced is the energy cooperation between the two countries. It is worth noting, according to the same government sources, that “the Greece-Italy electricity connection is already under development, a project that the Greek side is trying to manage faster, to increase the amount of electricity exported to Italy” . According to Megaro Maximo (the Greek equivalent of Palazzo Chigi), in the coming years Greece will be able to transform itself not only into an energy transfer hub, but also into a producer, exploiting the potential of renewable sources.

Rearmament in the Eastern Mediterranean

For the discussion on new tax rulesKyriakos Mitsotakis stressed that this should at least concern the exclusion of defense costs from the calculation of EU member states’ deficits.

The exchange of compliments in the days preceding the visit between the two chief executives and leaders of their respective parties was the sweet starter for negotiating important business. In particular, the NAFTHEMPORIKI newspaper headlined “Melons in Athens with corvettes and cables”. According to this ancient economic newspaper (he has just turned 100) the Italian Prime Minister started from the romantic aspects, such as his love for classical culture, to arrive at more concrete themes such as Italian proposal on the acquisition of 3 corvettes of the Navy.

The Italian side requests the agreement between the Fincantieri company and the Elefsina shipyard for the co-production of the FCx30-Doha corvette on Greek soil with the creation of jobs. But the French are also in the running: who will prevail? Meanwhile, the confrontation between those in favor and against has been unleashed on the social media of the newspapers, these are their theses: to those who say “The welfare state is dying and we are buying weapons?” others answer “We cannot leave rearmament in the Mediterranean to Türkiye alone”.

EPA/GEORGE WHISTLED

