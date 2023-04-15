Meloni in Ethiopia: “Historic relationship, I want to strengthen it”. In October, the ‘Mattei plan’ for Africa

At the end of the first day of her visit to Ethiopia, Giorgia Meloni is satisfied. You were visibly so when you answered questions from reporters in the afternoon, at the Sheraton in Addis Ababa, after the first talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and the president of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat. It was the same at the end of the day, his entourage explained to breaking latest news, after a dinner hosted in his honor by Abiy and a meeting with the Somali president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

“There is a protagonism of Italy in Africa, overall, and in the Horn of Africa, which for us is a crucial region and represents a sensitive issue,” the premier underlined to reporters. “Ethiopia – she then observed – is a country whose stability is fundamental, with which Italy boasts a historic relationship that I intend to further strengthen. There are many subjects here to discuss and migration is a consequence” of other problems.

“In this country – he continued – there are our companies with investments and infrastructures, which are also infrastructures referable to what I call the Mattei Plan for Africa. There is a support that this nation needs, particularly on the financial plan, we are dealing with it as we do in a very different situation as regards Tunisia, to support the release of funding and support a financial certainty which then allows further investments”.

Meloni also highlighted that “there is an excellent friendship with the Ethiopian premierit’s the third time we’ve met and (this friendship, ed) can have important developments also for the overall stability of the region”.

The Prime Minister then announced that the ‘Mattei plan’ for Africa will soon be presented: “We are working on a series of initiatives that concern the African continent”, for example the Italy-Africa intergovernmental summit which takes place every two years and which will be held next October.

“And this could be the right occasion to definitively present our Mattei plan”. On Saturday morning, around 10 local time (9 in Italy), the prime minister will participate in a trilateral meeting with her Ethiopian counterpart and the Somali president. To follow, in the late morning, a visit to the Italian state school Galileo Galilei

