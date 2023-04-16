Meloni in Ethiopia to block migrants: “We will respect the deadlines on the Pnrr”

Meloni in Ethiopia: “Historic relationship, I want to strengthen it”. In October the ‘Mattei plan’ for Africa

“I can’t give an exact date but I can say that we respect the prescriptions that are given to us” from Europe and “the prescription of the EU Commission is August”. So the premier Giorgia Meloni in a press point before leaving Ababa to those who ask when the Pnrr update will be presented together with the new RepowerEu chapter. “It’s not an easy job” and “for the changes to the plan we take the time necessary to achieve the real goal, which is not to be first in the class and present the work a week before but to present a work that allows us to make the best use of resources.

“I have always been convinced that plurality even within the centre-right is an enrichment rather than a problem. The point is the will to walk together, I see that will without prejudice to that will, there are also different nuances, this is more today it is easy to do it with the parties, what will happen tomorrow no one is able to say”.

“My objective is the elimination of special protection, because it is a further protection compared to what happens to the rest of Europe. There is a majority proposal as a whole, it is not an issue on which there are differences It is complex and it is normal that there are several amendments”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says so in a press point on the sidelines of the mission in Ethiopia speaking of the changes to the migrant decree.

“Certainly the fact is quite serious, I reserve the right to talk about it with Minister Nordio when I come back to understand how things went, there are certainly anomalies. The main anomaly I believe is the decision of the appeal court to keep him under house arrest for questionable reasons and to maintain the decision even when there was a decision on extradition: therefore I believe that the minister was right to initiate disciplinary action and therefore we need to clarify”.

At the end of the first day of her visit to Ethiopia, Giorgia Meloni is satisfied. You were visibly so when you answered questions from reporters in the afternoon, at the Sheraton in Addis Ababa, after the first talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and the president of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat. It was the same at the end of the day, his entourage explained to breaking latest news, after a dinner hosted in his honor by Abiy and a meeting with the Somali president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

“There is a protagonism of Italy in Africa, overall, and in the Horn of Africa, which for us is a crucial region and represents a sensitive issue,” the premier underlined to reporters. “Ethiopia – she then observed – is a country whose stability is fundamental, with which Italy boasts a historic relationship that I intend to further strengthen. There are many subjects here to discuss and migration is a consequence” of other problems.

“In this country – he continued – there are our companies with investments and infrastructures, which are also infrastructures referable to what I call the Mattei Plan for Africa. There is a support that this nation needs, particularly on the financial plan, we are dealing with it as we do in a very different situation as regards Tunisia, to support the release of funding and support a financial certainty which then allows further investments”.

Meloni also highlighted that “there is an excellent friendship with the Ethiopian premierit’s the third time we’ve met and (this friendship, ed) can have important developments also for the overall stability of the region”.

The Prime Minister then announced that the ‘Mattei plan’ for Africa will soon be presented: “We are working on a series of initiatives that concern the African continent”, for example the Italy-Africa intergovernmental summit which takes place every two years and which will be held next October.

“And this could be the right occasion to definitively present our Mattei plan”. On Saturday morning, around 10 local time (9 in Italy), the prime minister will participate in a trilateral meeting with her Ethiopian counterpart and the Somali president. To follow, in the late morning, a visit to the Italian state school Galileo Galilei

