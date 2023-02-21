Home Business Meloni in Kiev and Biden’s deception: so “Sleepy Joe” stole the show
Business

Meloni in Kiev and Biden’s deception: so “Sleepy Joe” stole the show

by admin
Meloni in Kiev and Biden’s deception: so “Sleepy Joe” stole the show

Ukrainian war, the train has come to Kiev and now there Meloni prepares to pay homage to Zelensky

The famous “blue train” which brings the mighty and their gifts on pilgrimage from Zelensky left at 2 o’clock one foggy night from the Polish town of Industry and aimed at Kiev. It is the famous station where Salvini was not received by the mayor for the pro Putin t-shirt worn only a year earlier in Red Square.

The train has arrived in Kiev and now there Meloni is preparing to pay homage, sorry to meet, Zelensky that after Biden’s surprise visit he had slowed down his enthusiasm a bit but by now he had made the commitment and could not cancel it. In the meantime, Italian diplomacy has gone out of its way to bring together the US president and the Italian premier who, however, to a certain extent, he understood that there was nothing left to do and he had to give up, settling for the promise of a spring meeting in Washington. In short, the usual sop that the Big ones reserve for Italy since Biden has tricked it by treacherously stealing the world stage.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Volkswagen ID.5 GTX will be officially unveiled on November 3, or similar to ID.4 GTX

You may also like

Samsung responds to Galaxy S23 Ultra screen flaws:...

Ukraine, Meloni in Kiev at Zelensky’s: “Necessary to...

Pd primaries, Bonaccini and Schlein united on Ukraine...

Wall Street in the red in the wake...

Rock Trading unusable, bitcoin storm. The lack of...

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV officially launched for sale starting...

The Porsche holding finances itself with a schuldschein:...

Catering and hotels, sales at 19 billion Beverages...

Piazza Affari still closed down (-0.7%), bond yields...

South Korea’s chip exports plummeted by 43.9% in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy