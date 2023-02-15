Meloni’s pressing on the BTPs

Even the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a recent interview affirmed the need to find solutions that convince savers to subscribe to Italian government bonds. In our latest article (“Our public debt in the hands of Italian savers. Here’s how to incentivize the purchase of BTPs”) we suggested to the economic experts of the Treasury a financial mechanism to allow bond subscribers to maintain the value of their invested assets at all times equal to 100.

Let’s take an example, who bought the latest Btp Italia investing 10,000 euros today finds itself losing 104 euros with a decrease of about 1.04%, it is also true that they have collected a coupon, but this was part of the subscription agreements. The Government aims to increase the share of Italian retail government bond holders to reduce the risk of having to increase the percentage of securities subscribed by “foreign holders” with significant yields to stimulate them to buy our government bonds.

Retail is getting closer

Many analysts consider themselves satisfied by the signs of rapprochement of Italian retail savers towards the subscriptions of Italian securities forming part of the public debt in their portfolios, but the data confirm the opposite, as of October 2022 (source Bank of Italy), the share held is equal to 8.9%, while in 2000 it was equal to 28.7%, a big difference. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni did well to underline that our high public debt is crushing Italy, limiting not only its autonomy, but places us in a position of weakness in the negotiation of expansive and competitive policies vis-à-vis the other European states.

Institutional investors (banks, insurance companies, etc.) held in 2000 a share of public debt equal to 37.4%, in October 2022 (source Bank of Italy) increased to 64.2%a very significant percentage. Should we feel satisfied? We are aware that for the Treasury, the banking segment and the insurance companies represent an indispensable guarantee for maintaining the public debt, bearing in mind that only the insurance sector holds around 10%.

Over the past five years

But in the last five years, Italian government bonds (source Bank of Italy) in the portfolios of insurance companies have made a rapid reverse, going from 46% in 2017 to 36% up to 30% in September 2022, a figure that however, it remains still higher than the European average of 25%. In numerical terms, the Companies held 310 billion in government bonds in 2017, in 2022 they had fallen to 245 billion. Investors have preferred to diversify their assets by subscribing foreign government bonds, investment funds and shares.

Class I guaranteed capital policies

Branch I guaranteed capital policies have always met the needs of savers because they represent a shield against the loss of value of one’s assets. Inflation permitting. Therefore, to stimulate Italians to subscribe to public debt, we refer to the interview with the Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni to highlight a concept that he expressed: “The government pays the utmost attention to the issue, but a nation with a high public debt like ours must not lose sight of the sustainability of public finances. At the moment the Italian financial situation is under control: despite the ECB’s rising interest rates, the spread is low and the debt has not exploded. In any case, we want to act as soon as possible: with Minister Giorgetti we are working to secure our debt from new financial shocks and attract the confidence of savers and investors, also in the medium term. We want to reduce the dependence on foreign creditors, increasing the number of Italians and residents of Italy who hold shares of debt”.

The new Btp Italia, which will have a duration of five yearsdesigned for small savers, with a loyalty bonus of 8 per thousand will be offered from 6 to 8 March, we cross our fingers and urge Italian savers to buy it.