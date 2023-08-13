Meloni in the armored farmhouse in Ceglie Messapica. The G7 2024 in Borgo Egnazia

G7 in Borgo Egnazia: Meloni’s announcement soon, after the armored holidays in the farm

September 9th. It is the day in which the 86th edition of the Fiera del Levante opens. But it is also the day 9 in which Giorgia Meloni could officially announce that the 2024 G7 summit it will take place in Puglia, in Borgo Egnazia. Il Giornale writes it today, recalling how Meloni, closing the last summit of the Big Seven which was held in Hiroshima between 19 and 21 May last, limited itself to making an appointment for everyone in Puglia, but without indicating a location specific.

But this location will be precisely “the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia, in Savelletri, in the province of Brindisi. Beloved by VIPs (he also seduced Madonna), Borgo Egnazia is a vast hotel complex in rough tuff that recalls the rural villages of Puglia and extends among the olive trees of the Valle d’Itria on a total area of ​​85 hectares, capable of hosting – they hypothesize at Palazzo Chigi – about a thousand people. In short, all seven leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, and a large part of their delegations”.

In the meantime, Meloni is right in Puglia for a few days of vacation. To be exact a Ceglie Messapica, that is the place where “La Piazza” will take place, the event conceived and conducted by the director of Affaritaliani.it, Angelo Maria Perrino. And precisely where Meloni was interviewed last year by Perrino, announcing her ambitions for Palazzo Chigi.

How is Meloni spending these days? Corriere della Sera writes it. “Forget Giorgia Meloni, leader of the opposition who, wearing a long white dress and a fluttering red drape, danced a wild pizzica under the stars of Alberobello three years ago, in duo with Guido Crosetto”. As Corriere della Sera writes, “the area chosen for the holidays is still the Apulian hinterland, but this year, if it hasn’t changed beach, the leader of the right who became prime minister has changed her style. Rest and sobriety in the four-star “luxury villa” where she literally shut herself up with family and friends. Also for security reasons, outings are reduced to a minimum and political meetings are almost eliminated. the maximum of presidential entertainment for now are books, reviewing government dossiers, diving with his daughter Ginevra in the heart-shaped pool and playing international burraco”.

As Corriere della Sera always explains, “Meloni discovered the farm years ago, thanks to the regional councilor Luigi Caroli who acted as Cicero in the area. The premier and her partner Andrea Giambruno have booked the entire structure for two weeks, far from everything and everyone and immersed in a large park dotted with palm trees and prickly pears. The Melons are staying in the six suites in Lecce stone with a rural chic style”.

In addition to his sister Arianna and her minister husband Francesco Lollobrigida, there is the family of the Undersecretary of Health, Marcello Gemmato. In reality, as La Stampa explains, “for the moment the prime minister has decided to leave the estate as little as possible, but she has already made some exceptions: a panzerotti-based dinner in a farm in Polignano, fifty kilometers from Ceglie “. And there is also the possibility of a holiday in Greece.

