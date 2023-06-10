Home » Meloni in the Vespa suite: fish-based dinner with her partner
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is back from the interview with Bruno Vespa as part of the fourth edition of “Forum in masseria”. Meloni arrived in Puglia last night and this morning, together with her family, she had breakfast by the pool. How writes the Puglia newspapertogether with his partner Andrea Giambruno and his daughter Ginevra, Meloni dined at the farm with the Vespa family where he then spent the night.

For dinner, a fish menu prepared by the starred chef Paolo Gramaglia: two first courses – cuttlefish tagliatelle with scapece-style zucchini sauce and mint and risotto with yellow cherry tomatoes, sea urchin granita, pot shrimp and raspberry charcoal – a second course, a cornucopia of sea bream filled with escarole, capers, olives and anchovy sauce and an Apulian cassatina. All accompanied by white and rosé wines produced by the Vespa estate. Meloni, together with her husband and daughter Ginevra, slept in one of the 12 imperial suites in the Masseria.

