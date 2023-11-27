Meloni: “Intolerable intimidation of Pro Vita. Schlein condemns violence”

Giorgia Meloni and the street clashes in the violence against women demonstration in Rome

Meloni after the clashes during the 25/11 demonstration: “Intolerable intimidation of Pro Vita. Schlein condemns violence”

Pushing and tension between protesters and police at the end of the march against violence against women in Rome. The tension around 7.00 pm moved in particular in front of the building that houses the non-profit organization Pro Vita e Famiglia in Viale Manzoni. Protesters threw bottles and daubed graffiti on the outside shutters. The officers lined up in front of the building to prevent it from being targeted and the association denounced the “blind hatred” and “furious violence” of the demonstrators on social media.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni intervened on social media: “I don’t know how they plan to fight violence against women by becoming protagonists of intolerable acts of violence and intimidation like those that occurred on Saturday against the association Pro Life and Family. I want to ask everyone about a banal question: should violence always be condemned or only when it is aimed at someone whose ideas we share? This is the question to which, from certain leftists, we have never had a clear answer. I hope this time it arrives, from Elly Schlein, from Giuseppe Conte, from Maurizio Landini and from the CGIL to whom we all expressed our solidarity on the occasion of the shameful attack on the union headquarters. A devastated headquarters is always unacceptable. Particularly if it is devastated in the name of women who have been raped, beaten or killed.”

