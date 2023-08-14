Meloni is right to rest in Puglia. Then a fiery autumn and a 50 billion Maneuver

Meloni and the hot autumn: the budget and those 50 billion to be found without making cuts to key sectors

Georgia Melons he is enjoying his summer holidays in Pugliathe premier reiterated in the last few interviews that she needs rest. Like last year, you have once again chosen the quiet of a farmhouse surrounded by olive trees Ceglie Messapica in the Itria Valley. Meloni thus intends to detach from the worries of politics and enjoy his family and friends a little. The premier – reads in La Stampa – really needs this phase of relaxation because what promises to be for her is a hot autumnespecially on the front economic. To keep public finances in order, Italy should launch a budget law from at least 50 billion euros. Thirty billion is the minimum, of which 9 for cutting structural to tax wedge4 per the personal income taxthe same for social security and health, as well as for salary adjustment of the public sector.

To which must be added approx 2 billion, staying wide, for the bridge over the Strait of Messina. In addition to this, however, it is necessary to calculate the uncertainty regarding the payment times of the third installment of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), which is worth 18.5 billion. They interest expense on public debt Italian, quantifiable in at least 83 billion a year for 2022, but which could rise and exceed 100 billion for the year in progress via the rate hikes of the European Central Bank.

Read also: Meloni: “Tax on banks? I decided”. Pact with Salvini and warm autumn

Read also: Salvini, Tajani, Calderone, Fitto and… Parterre de roi at “La Piazza 2023”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

