Meloni: “Israel’s right to exist. Worried about the Palestinian people”

“There should be no doubt in supporting Israel’s right to exist ‘in line’ with international law.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in communications to the Senate in view of the European Council

“We are very worried about the consequences that the conflict unleashed by Hamas is having on the Palestinian population in particular.” This was stated by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in communications in the Senate in view of the European Council

“No cause can justify terrorism.” Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking about the situation in the Middle East. The prime minister reiterates Israel’s right to defend itself and adds: “But the reaction of a state cannot be motivated by reactions of revenge.”

“The government appeals to Israel to preserve places of worship in the Strip, starting with the Christian ones.” This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her address to the Senate in view of the European Council.

“The perspective is two peoples and two states.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated this in her speech to the Senate ahead of the European Council, speaking about the situation in the Middle East.

“The European Council which opens tomorrow is being celebrated in a historical phase and in an international context that is even more difficult, in some ways dramatic, than the previous ones. The European Union is called to give strong and urgent responses to the difficulties that challenge it, from ‘internal and from the outside. It will therefore not be a routine Council, I don’t even expect a simple Council, so to speak, if one has ever existed.” Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her speech to the Senate in view of the European Council. “The discussion will inevitably be conditioned by the terrible events that have bloodied the Middle East. On this topic, before any other consideration, I also want to express in this House my human closeness to the families of the victims of the terrifying Hamas attack on 7 October last, my great concern for the fate of the hostages, the families of some of whom I met yesterday at Palazzo Chigi and my profound dismay at the brutality with which Hamas has attacked defenseless civilians, not even sparing women, children and the elderly. The ferocity that we have seen and the attempt to dehumanize what is believed to be the enemy are conceivable only when religious and ideological fanaticism manages to cloud reason and annihilate the sense of humanity. As Italians, and as Europeans, it is something – he observes the prime minister – which scares us a lot, because they are images that we have already seen several times in our history, and which has taken on the most atrocious form in the persecution of the Jewish people”. “For this reason there can be no ambiguity in condemning in the strongest way the crimes for which Hamas is responsible; there can be no distinction in the condemnation of every form of anti-Semitism, including that of Islamic origin and that which is disguised as aversion to the State of Israel; there must be no doubts in supporting Israel’s right to exist and defend its citizens and its borders, in line with international law. This – he observes – is the position of the Italian Government and which the Italian Government has expressed in every forum, from the European Council – which demonstrated great unity with the joint declaration of last October 16th – up to the international conference held in Cairo last week. And this approach continues and will continue to guide our action. At the same time, We are very concerned by the consequences that the conflict unleashed by Hamas is having, in particular on the Palestinian civilian population, and by the large-scale conflict that it may generate.”

“The government appeals to Israel to preserve places of worship in the strip, starting with the Christian ones.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in her speech to the Senate ahead of the EU Council.

“Our immediate priority remains humanitarian access, which is essential to avoid further suffering of the civilian population but also mass exoduses which would contribute to destabilizing the Middle East and ultimately also Europe. In this sense the Government welcomed the “the establishment, by Israel, of a humanitarian zone in the Gaza Strip, as well as the European Commission’s decision to triple European humanitarian aid to Gaza, bringing it to over 75 million euros”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her communications to the Senate in view of the European Council. “On the controversy of recent days over the possible suspension of European development assistance, I want to specify that it is exclusively a matter of a review of the same to exclude that even just one euro could reach Hamas. These are significant sums – 1.17 billion of euros for the period 2021-24 – which contribute over 10% to the budget of the Palestinian National Authority and which well demonstrate the European commitment in the Middle East. On the Italian side, we pay the utmost attention to the destination of aid, over 45 million of euros between 2022 and 2023 and a further 58 million credits in aid. And we are committed to systematically verifying that, in no way, terrorist organizations can benefit from it”, he added.

“We are very worried about the fate of the hostages in the hands of Hamas, even if the young Italian citizen Nir Forti, and the two Italian-Israeli spouses Eviatar Moshe Kipnis and Liliach Lea Havron did not make it. I think I represent the sentiment of entire chamber and the entire nation in reiterating our closeness and our affection for their children, but also in strongly requesting the immediate release of all the other hostages, starting with women, children and the elderly”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated this in her communications to the Senate ahead of the EU Council. “In the same way, we continue to work together with our partners and allies for the exit of foreign and European civilians, in particular from Gaza. We have 19 compatriots waiting to exit and a rapid restoration of the Rafah crossing, currently unusable and dangerous, it is an essential step on which we work constantly”, he says speaking of the situation in the Middle East.

“Personally, I am convinced that working concretely, and with a defined timeline, on a structural solution to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis would also be the most effective way possible to reveal Hamas’s bluff in the eyes of the Palestinians and help defeat it.” This was stated by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in communications to the Senate in view of the European Council.

“We must deal with the risks associated with the direct infiltration of jihadists from the Middle East but also with the radicalization during their stay in our territories of immigrants, often irregular, deceived by human traffickers and unable to find here what they would have wanted We must have the courage to say that, unfortunately, there may be a link between terrorism and irregular immigration, and that those who so far, out of an ideological reflex, have smugly dismissed this possible link have been wrong, fearing a crackdown on open-door policies that we have known in the past.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in her speech to the Senate ahead of the EU Council. “Just as those who have not developed a more effective information exchange system and a common policy for the repatriation of irregular immigrants, starting from those individuals reported as radicalised, have made a mistake to date. Today the Italian government strongly supports every effort in this direction. The European Commission has announced urgent legislative intervention on this matter. Italy welcomes this commitment and will work intensely with its European partners to ensure that this measure is effective, effective and rapidly implemented. But, above all, it exists more reason for the urgent need to work to stop irregular migratory flows”, he observed. “It is necessary here to distinguish two types of irregular immigration that affect Italy. Firstly, that by sea, with respect to which we must once again reiterate that we cannot accept human traffickers carrying out the selection process upon entry of those who have right or not to enter Italian territory. And secondly by land, which follows the Balkan route and which often feeds on more sophisticated trafficking through false passports provided to migrants, which makes filtering and identification much more difficult. ‘identification of illegal immigrants”, he concluded.

On the Ukrainian front “our objective is to achieve a just peace in full compliance with international law”. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated this in communications to the Senate in view of the European Council.

“The spread of disorder on the world stage is only convenient for those who have an interest in putting an end to the complex system of rules on which peaceful coexistence between states is based. And it is no coincidence that there was no specific condemnation by the Russian Federation of the ferocious attack by Hamas and that, even, there appears to be appreciation on the part of Hamas for President Putin’s position on the issue”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking in the Senate ahead of the EU Council. “Also for this reason, the European Council intends to confirm its convinced support for the Ukrainian people who have been fighting for the freedom and independence of their nation for 608 days. We must not make the mistake of weakening our common support for the Ukrainian cause. On this, the clear position of the Italian government is recognized and appreciated by our partners and strengthens the weight of our Nation in European and international contexts, where the added value that Italy can bring in terms of concreteness and diplomacy is increasingly evident. And of this, as I have already repeated in the past, we should all be proud, because – the Prime Minister explained – it is in our national interest to support Ukraine and reach a just peace, in full respect of international law. This is our objective, and our commitment also extends to the definition of future security guarantees which we should discuss in view of Ukraine’s accession negotiations with the European Union, and to the challenge of reconstruction. That is, let us look not only to the present, but to a future of peace and well-being, to a European future, for Ukraine.”

