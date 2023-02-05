Meloni: “Italy alone? We’re not joking. We are members of the G7 and founders of NATO and the EU”

The rally begins with an ‘amarcord’ moment by claimingfrom the same place where it all began, to have remained the same as ten years ago, with the same “courage” to go forward “without lowering your head”. Giorgia Meloni takes the stage of the Conciliazione auditorium, where the center-right is gathered to support the candidacy of Francesco Rocca to the presidency of the Lazio Region, in the elections of 12 and 13 February. And the event becomes an opportunity to take stock of the first 100 days of government and announce objectives and priorities for the next five years. Because, assures the Prime Minister, “in five years we will still be here” to the government of Village.

Melons then announce that 2023 will be the year of reforms: we will carry out a reform of the institutions, he explains, “which will allow us to have governments chosen by the citizens and lasting, and a justice reform that guarantees certainty of the law and certainty of punishment”. The premier then returns to the case Cospito, the insurrectionist anarchist on hunger strike to protest against the 41bis regime. “I believe that the state should not deal with the mafia and I believe in the same way that the state should not deal with those who threaten it”, he articulates.

Same line, expressed, in an even harsher way, always from the Roman stage, by Matteo Salvini. “I’m not going into the merits of controversies that absolutely must be overcome and that are of interest to some journalist and leftist parliamentarian. I do not accept sitting at the table with anyone who throws Molotov cocktails at the carabinieri and institutions of this state. If they gave you the 41 bis, you get the 41 bis, full stop – says the Northern League’s deputy prime minister -. If today someone still praises armed struggle, it is a duty of the state to prevent this person from speaking to young people and to the outside world“.

“We must not dramatize but neither should we underestimate the dangers. Article 41 bis cannot be changed. Now we must go ahead with the government’s action, solve the concrete problems of citizens”, he adds the other deputy prime minister, the force activist Tajani. “I believe that the Donzelli-Delmastro case should be closed. There is a grand jury in the House that will have to decide whether there has been misconduct or not. The invitation to tone down must be accepted by all. We at FI have never raised the tone – he claims -. We work for government unity and to give concrete answers. We have to worry about that.”

