Il debate in the Chamber of Deputies on the communications of Prime Minister Giorgia Melons in view of the European Council scheduled for tomorrow and Friday in Brussels on the issue of migrants and the war in Ukraine. The text of the communications, pronounced yesterday in the Senate, had been delivered and therefore the debate began.

The Chamber approves the resolution by the majority

The Chamber of the Chamber has approved the resolution of the majority on the communications of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on tomorrow’s and the day after tomorrow’s EU Council. The vote took place in separate parts at the request of the Third Pole, which voted in favor of some points of the text, as happened yesterday in the Senate. Some parts of the Action-IV resolution were also approved and the non-precluded parts of the resolutions of the other opposition forces were rejected.

EU, green light from the Chamber to the majority resolution. Partly ok also from the Third Pole

Green light from the Chamber to the resolution presented by the majority in view of the next European Council after the communications of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. The document, approved with two separate votes, in one part was also approved by the Third Pole. The latter saw parts of its resolution approved on which the government had given a favorable opinion. Instead those of M5S, Pd and Alleanza Verdi Sinistra were rejected. The text of the majority resolution approved, at the request of Northern League member Stefano Candiani, will be sent to the Commission and the European Parliament.

Calenda: “League absent from the government benches in the Chamber”

“The League absent from the government benches. Yesterday’s speech in the Senate by the group leader against Meloni’s line on Ukraine. This executive is already in crisis. For the wrong reasons“. The secretary of Action, Carlo Calenda, writes it on Twitter, posting a photo of the hemicycle of Montecitorio.

Ukraine, Meloni: “Enough propaganda on the skin of a sovereign nation”

Stopping in Ukraine? “Putin should be told. The invasion of Ukraine cannot be allowed. If we stop, we will allow it. Do you think that anyone likes war? The situation is more complex than the propaganda says”. This is how Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni refers to the Five Stars who have asked in the Chamber to stop the war. “Do you believe that the territories should be given to Moscow and how? This is what I would like to hear. So propaganda is being made on the skin of a sovereign nation and this is irresponsible”, observes the prime minister.

Meloni: “Stop the Superbonus is seriousness. It helped the banks to make money”

“I am a person who is quite distant from the issue of austerity, but if by austerity we mean trying to patch up a measure that has cost tens and tens of billions, it has left a hole in the state coffers of 40 billions to make less than 4% of buildings more efficient, unloading a debt of 2,000 euros on every Italian, even on those who didn’t have a house, to help the banks make money off it that’s not austerity that’s seriousness ‘”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said this during the reply to the Chamber on communications in view of the European Council, referring to the superbonus.

Casa, Meloni: “I’m very far from the topic of austerity”

“I am very far from the issue of austerity”: said the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Chamber of Deputies in the replies to the communications in view of the European Council of 23 and 24 March regarding the criticisms of the government’s work in this regard to the superbonus.

Migrants, Meloni: “I do not accept that Italy becomes the refugee camp of Europe”

We cannot accept that Italy becomes the refugee camp of Europe”. Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, during the reply following the debate in the Chamber on her communications in view of the European Council scheduled in Brussels on 23 and 24 March “For years Italy has been accused of not doing enough to avoid secondary movements. I explained that it is difficult if the primary movements are not managed upstream. It’s a common-sense stance that I’ve met with an interested approach in Europe,” she added.

Migrants, Meloni: “Dublin regulation to be reviewed but it is not the solution”

It is right to review the Dublin regulations “but it is not a solution for Italy”. This was supported by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her reply to the communications in view of the European Council of 23 and 24 March. “The regulation refers to those who reasonably have the possibility of having international protection, and you also know that this percentage of migrants here is a minority”, she observed. “The issue of 70-80 percent of those who come to us without answers and solutions remains: a more global approach is needed and cannot do without dialogue with African countries”, she concluded.

Drought, Meloni to Bonelli: “There’s a problem, but I’m not Moses”

Very suggestive “the stones of the Adige” but “I’m not Moses… I didn’t drain the Adige”. It is the reply that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni makes to the words of Angelo Bonelli, who shortly before in the Chamber had shown stones taken from the bed of the dry Adige river. The drought, Meloni articulates, does not depend on the current government, but “on everything that hasn’t been done before”. That said, “we agree that we have a problem. What we don’t agree on, and that doesn’t mean we don’t believe in the green transition, but we don’t agree on what technologies are needed to achieve the goals that Europe imposes”. Bonelli protests and President Fontana calls him back several times.

Meloni replies on several points touched by Bonelli in his speech during the debate. And the co-spokesman of Green Europe counters from the benches of the opposition while the prime minister speaks. So much so that at one point Meloni stops and asks President Fontana to intervene because he is unable to speak. “Honorable Bonelli, it’s not a debate, let’s get the president to finish and then she’ll have the chance to reply”, says the president of Montecitorio.

Meloni: “Naval blockade? European mission collaborating with Libya”

“I have always configured the naval blockade as a European proposal in collaboration with the Libyan authority. Do you think you know better than me what I say and what I think? The documents will confirm it. I work for a goal of this type, for a European mission that blocks the departures in collaboration with African authorities, therefore also Libyan, and with a cooperation that leads to development”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in the Chamber, in her reply in the debate on communications in view of the European Council.

Auto, Meloni: “The electric car as a panacea for ills? I don’t agree”

“We agree on the objectives that Europe sets for itself on the green transition, what we don’t agree on is that Europe must also tell us which technologies” to use. “The point is not to devastate our production system. Is electricity the panacea for all ills? I don’t agree”. Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni in the reply to the Chamber in view of the European Council in Brussels. “No to ideological approaches to this matter,” she observes.

Migrants, Meloni: “If Tunisia doesn’t intervene”

It is not enough to change the Dublin agreements, “a more global approach is needed”. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says so in the reply to the Chamber in view of the next EU European Council. “If nothing is done in Tunisia, there is the risk of having an” uncontrollable flow, “a financial default that would deliver hundreds of thousands of people to us must be avoided”, observes the premier.

Migrants, Meloni: “It is a slander to say that we let the children die”

“Telling to the world, in the face of this enormous effort, that instead we let children die in the Mediterranean is a slander not only of the government but of the Italian state, of the men and women of the forces of order, of our entire system Or do you mean that there are law enforcement officers who do not want to save the children because of government indications?” The president of the council, Giorgia Meloni, said so in the replies to the Chamber.

Ukraine, Conte: “Meloni takes Italy to war, bronze face”

“In March 2022 this Parliament authorized the Draghi government to supply arms, but with precise limits. M5s, not without torment, responsibly decided not to abandon an attacked country. Those principles were betrayed a year later. to send to Ukraine, from defensive to increasingly offensive, with discussions of fighter jets and heavier tanks.” This was stated by the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, in the Chamber during the replies to the communications of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, on the EU Council of 23 and 24 March.

“We are already talking about bringing NATO soldiers closer to the battlefield. And our British ally has announced the shipment of depleted uranium ammunition. We invite everyone in this parliament to get out of the misunderstanding that this is the way to achieve peace “Conte continued. “You said in the Senate that this is not the time for peace. And what is it? Who decides it? We haven’t received answers from you, but from your maitre a penser Viktor Orban. You are leading Italy into the war and does with a courageous attitude, we recognize it. But the Italians know that courage harbors Italy at the head of a diplomatic effort and a negotiating path that leads everyone to a political way out. Yesterday in the Senate you said that you are on arms she puts her face on. she puts her face on, there’s no doubt, but she’s a bronze face”.

