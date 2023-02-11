Meloni scores the equalizer with Macron: 1-1 between the Italian premier and the French president

If we wanted to put it on a football level, Thursday night in Brussels Meloni equalized her challenge with Macron, who had taken the lead a few days earlier in Paris. Let’s summarize.

The French President Macron had organized an intimate dinner in Paris for men only – now they are in fashion -, he and the German Chancellor Scholz and Zelensky. No woman had been invited, let alone the most awaited one, namely Giorgia Meloni. All because of the vengeful Ukrainian comedian who did not like the purge suffered in San Remo, having been mysteriously replaced by the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, moreover without anyone knowing.

We were saying that Meloni, rightly, had not taken it well but instead of taking it out on Zelensky, she took it out on Macron. It’s not that the French didn’t have fun in the skipped dinner, quite the contrary.

His hostility towards Italy and the Italians is known, however this time he was less guilty than usual. The revenge for Giorgia was precisely Thursday night when the European Council was held, made up of the 27 heads of state or government of the European Union. Italy’s goal was scored at 1 in the morning when a tough Giorgia Meloni stumbles on the 8 amendments presented by Italy to change the conclusions of the European Council.

It’s not that the referee didn’t try to harm us. In fact Charles Michel, who is the president, at one point said that “she had made up her mind”, naturally in English and French, not in Roman but Meloni – who, as you know, speaks very well most of the world‘s languages ​​except German – he understood the trick very well and replied: «Dear Charles, I know the haste technique very well in project management, I too used it during the night meetings on the Italian financial law, but for me there are some essential points, you can even go to sleep if you want. ..».

The hint is understood Michel gave up and the Council closed at three in the morning. Italy takes home a good result on migrants and on other points of interest for our country. But Meloni returns the slap to the French when Macron tries to say: «It doesn’t seem to me that we can reopen what had been agreed at Coreper …». At this point our prime minister strikes hard as in Kill Bill, the Tarantino film that he adores and slaughters him by slicing it up: «Emmanuel, perhaps I haven’t quite understood how this Council works, but if I’m not mistaken here we are in a political above Coreper level and this is where we make the decisions, so…’. But the masterpiece is not this, or rather, it is not only this. Later the journalists will ask her why in a photo she has pursed lips and a posture that indicates human and physical repulsion towards French.

She does not fall into the trap and replies to Andreotti: “I have not seen this photo but, gentlemen, we were there five minutes. A minute earlier, Macron and I shook hands in front of the same photographers. We smiled at each other: afterwards we were chatting with Xavier Bettel, the prime minister of Luxembourg, about I don’t remember which holiday he was having in France. Everything can be told, but they are normal relationships. Everyone defends his interests, I mine, Scholz his, and Macron too, of course, his ».

We finally go to sleep but even at the Hotel Amigo size matters: Scholz has the presidential suite, Macron the semi-presidential and Meloni just a “large room”. Another slap, but we are sure that ours will be able to make up for it next time.

