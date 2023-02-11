The match on the European 2024 is the real reason for the Meloni-Macron clash

Between Giorgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron, the real reason for the disagreement is the future structure of the European Union. This was supported by Corriere della Sera, which explains how the Italian premier imagines a future with Roberta Metsola as head of the European Commission following the 2024 European elections in which a centre-right majority could emerge. An idea, writes the Corriere della Sera, born “in the course of repeated talks with the leader of the Ppe Weber, with whom” Meloni “is working on a pact between Popolari and Conservatives in view of the elections for the European Parliament”.

According to Corriere della Sera, “such a plan – ambitious to the point of unrealistic – would undermine the traditional arrangements in Brussels, that system of power that holds on to the EPP-PSE relationship and the historical Franco-German axis. For obvious reasons, Macron has the opposite idea. And the premier’s failure to invite him to dinner with Zelensky and Scholz “is part of the French strategy to counter Meloni’s plan and isolate it”.

The opposing projects of Meloni and Macron on the future of the EU after the 2024 elections

According to Francesco Verderami, “that dinner had a strong symbolic and political value: it crossed the question of the balance of power both in Europe and in the West. Surging Berlin to break the delay on sending tanks to Kiev, Paris also sent a message to Washington to demonstrate what the center of gravity on the war is in the Old Continent. And to make Rome’s support irrelevant, on which the American administration has been relying for a year”.

“A high-risk game full of unknowns is opening up for the premier”, continues Corriere della Sera. First of all, because the operation on Metsola is currently encountering difficulties within a part of the EPP and among some potential Spanish and Polish allies. And then because from now on the design will be exposed to the counteroffensive of those who oppose it. Qualified sources recall that Italy has “an uncovered economic flank” and every request from Rome passes through Brussels, where the current president of the Commission sits. Aiming for re-nomination. The current governments of France and Germany would converge on von der Leyen, to guarantee the seat to a representative of the EPP, split their axis with the Conservatives and leave the balance unchanged “given the serious international situation”.

