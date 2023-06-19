Meloni-Macron, meeting blocked after misunderstandings: bilateral in Paris

Meloni-Macron, from Ukraine to migrants: towards bilateral

After misunderstandings and diplomatic crises on the migrant emergency in the Mediterranean Sea, the encounter between the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the French President Emmanuel Macron: Tomorrow, Tuesday 19th June, the bilateral agreement has been fixed at the Elysée. The French Presidency gives the news. The meeting between the two will be preceded by joint statements to the press. “The President of the Republic and the Prime Minister will discuss the bilateral relations that unite France and Italy, and in particular the implementation of the Quirinal Treaty”, announced the Elysium.

“They will discuss European issues and will take advantage of this meeting to prepare for the European Council to be held in Brussels Thursday 29 and Friday 30 June“, as well as “the NATO summit to be held at Vilniusin Lithuania, Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July”. “Their exchanges, continues the note from the French Presidency, will be an opportunity to reaffirm the common support for Ukraine on military, humanitarian, economic, diplomatic and judicial aspects”.

READ ALSO: Migrants, the French still play cockerels: new attack on Meloni

