Meloni, maxi military investments: 4-6 billion for German Leopard tanks

Goodbye income, here are the German tanks

Italy is ready for a major investment on the military front. Just as the citizen’s income is removed. This was underlined today by the Fatto Quotidiano, which rsay how 4-6 billion euros are ready for the German Leopards. Tanks which, according to the government, will serve to face “the deterioration of the international security framework” with less concern.

The operation was made public following a parliamentary question from the M5S to which Defense Undersecretary Isabella Rauti (Fratelli d’Italia) replied on Wednesday 12 July. “Starting from 2024, Italy will purchase a batch of latest generation German Leopard 2 A8 tanks. It is not yet clear how many units: more than 100, at least 125, but in the end they could reach up to 200. The investment, explained Rauti “will be included among those expected to start in the DPP 2023-2025 (multi-year planning document) soon emanation”.

As Il Fatto Quotidiano always explains, “expenditure will fluctuate between 4 and 6 billion euros. The words with which the undersecretary explained the purchase of the tanks are interesting: “The deterioration of the international security framework, mainly due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, has made it necessary to further reflect on the overall state of efficiency of the military instrument” . The climate of international tensions linked to the war therefore forced Italy to invest in defense to make its military equipment more reliable.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

