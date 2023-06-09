Meloni meets Scholz: common front on migrants, energy and Ukraine. VIDEO

Giorgia Meloni meets Olaf Scholz at Palazzo Chigi: “Ready for an Italy-Germany action plan”

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholzmet today the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloniat Palazzo Chigi and, in an interview given to Courier before the meeting, he underlined that “Italy, Greece and the other Mediterranean countries face an enormous challenge, since the number of refugees arriving at their borders is increasing”. “We cannot leave Italy and the other countries alone – underlined Scholz – but we must adopt an approach of solidarity and responsibility”. “I was very pleased to receive Chancellor Scholz, “relations” between the governments of Italy and Germany “are very intense”, said the prime minister in the press releases following the bilateral agreement, “there are many themes of closeness on the agenda politics but also a common commitment to dialogue in addressing common challenges. I am convinced that we will find further ground for common collaboration in the G7 with the Italian presidency. We want to intensify the bilateral dialogue”.

“Italy is an important partner and a reliable friend”, and with Germany there are “excellent relations in the EU, NATO, G7 and G20, we collaborate very well, we refer to each other”, he said on the side its the German chancellor. Meloni quoted the agreement between Ita and Lufthansa as “testimony of how much our interests converge on the strategic plan on economic and strategic dossiers”. “The complementarity between our economic systems”, he added, “emerges not only from the size of the exchanges, it is about over 168 billion euros in 2022, an absolute record level for Italy, but also from the growth of the flows that have increased by 50 billion euros in three years”.

“We want to strengthen and intensify the bilateral dialogue also thanks to the Italy-Germany action plan on which we have basically reached agreement and which we would like to adopt at the next intergovernmental summit to be held in Germany by the end of the year”continued Meloni.

“The action plan – said the premier – intends to make our bilateral dialogue at a political and technical level even more regular and intense, which will allow us to work with a pragmatic approach on many issues that are of fundamental importance for the future of the our two nations”. Meloni spoke of “innovation, research, development, the labor market, social cohesion, ecologically sustainable growth and climate protection, both from a bilateral point of view and in terms of coordinating our positions in Europe and internationally”.

