Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw

In the statements after the meeting with the premier Giorgia Meloni, Morawiecki he said, “We talked about future arms supplies to Ukraine for there to be peace and stability. I am very happy that Italy, even though it is so geographically distant from Russia and Ukraine, understands how important it is for the future of Europe”. Poland is very convinced of the military support for Kiev and was the first to make the decision to supply tanks , dragging other Western countries in this direction, starting from Germany. Therefore, Morawiecki and Meloni respectively represent the clear position in favor of the delivery of ever more powerful weapons and a more moderate position.

Giorgia Meloni commented on the meeting with the Polish premier as follows: “With Poland we have a very similar and compatible idea of what it should be the European Union: we want a Europe that is a political giant and not a bureaucratic giant and we work for that Europe. We are working for a Europe in which the principle of subsidiarity applies, Brussels does not do what Italy or Poland can do best but does what Rome or Warsaw cannot do alone”.

EU, Morawiecki: “With Meloni we share the vision of a Europe of homelands”

‘Believe us, we want a’ Strong Europe, which is a global player, but it will be if it takes into consideration the interests of all member countries. Our meeting today is a sign of this commonality between Italy and Poland,” Morawiecki said.

Italy and Poland share a common responsibility for Europe, underlined Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who said he shared with her “the democratic and Christian valuesthe vision of a Europe of homelandsOf Strong countries and not of utopian, federalist and centralist visions, with power centralized in Brussels. We don’t see Europe like that.”

Ukraine, Meloni: “Kiev knows it can count on Italy, Poland knows it can count on us”

“Italy has supported Ukraine from the very beginning, we have been there with all-round financial, military and humanitarian support. Ukraine knows it can count on us and Poland knows it can count on us. Poland is the moral and material border of the West and it is a nation to which we Europeans must say thank you for what it is doing for Ukraine”. For Ukraine and Poland, “we have been there and we will be there”, he said declared the premier at the press conference in Warsaw.

EU, Meloni: “We will defend our excellence like wine, no to synthetic meat”

“We are nothing without our identities and excellence and we will continue to defend the possibility of drinking a good glass of wine and eating meat that is not synthetic”, Meloni specified at a press conference in Warsaw.

Migrants, Meloni: “Act on the external borders of the EU”

“It is useless to discuss secondary movements if we do not discuss primary ones upstream”. So Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on immigration in press statements in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. “We cannot allow entry into Europe to be decided by gangs of traffickers and we cannot confuse migration and refugees. We are looking for answers and a serious Europe must address these issues with pragmatism”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

