Meloni: “Italy does not hesitate. Those who support Ukraine even militarily are those who work for peace”

“Italy will give every possible assistance to create the conditions for a negotiation, but until then it will give every kind of military, financial and civilian support. Those who support Ukraine militarily are those who work for peace”. Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni, after the meeting in Kiev with the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

“For me the facts are valid and whatever the Parliament was called to vote in support of Ukraine the parties that are part of the majority voted for it. Beyond a few declarations, in fact the majority has always been united. There is a clearly lined-up program, it has always been respected by everyone and I trust it will still be like this” Meloni said.

“When there is an assault all weapons are defensive. At the moment there is no sending of planes on the table, it is a decision to be made with international partners. We focused on anti-aircraft defense systems, Samp-T, Sword, Skyguard. The priority is to defend infrastructure and citizens”.

“In Italy, the post-war period was a period of growth and development, so much so that there was talk of an Italian miracle, I am sure that in a few years we will be able to speak of Ukrainian miracle, this is the commitment that I make on behalf of Italy towards Ukraine. The free world is with you, we are indebted to you and we will not forget youPrime Minister Giorgia Meloni said so during a press conference in Kiev. it means betting on Ukraine. Italy is working on a conference on reconstruction to be held in April. We need a change of pace, we need to work from now, I think Italy can play a leading role with its strategic excellence”.

“I think that would be an important signal that the Expo returned to Europe. Rome and Odessa are candidates for Expo 2030we must try to think about how to work together, it would be a good European signal and how we believe that things will go well”.

Black out at the press conference in Kiev, Meloni is the translator Black out at the press conference in Kiev, Meloni is the translator Zelenski jokes: “…it’s Russia…” – A sudden blackout interrupted the joint press conference of Giorgia Meloni and Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev for a few seconds. “Russia,” jokes the Ukrainian leader. When the light returns in the absence of the simultaneous tradition of the Ukrainian president’s words, the prime minister improvises as a translator, translating a question from an Italian journalist into English and then jokingly adds: ‘worker president’.

