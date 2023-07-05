Meloni: “Moraiecki and I agree. Stop the migrants before they arrive”

Giorgia Meloni in Warsaw

Full harmony between Italy and Poland

Giorgia Meloni met Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, reinforcing the alliance between the two countries, despite the lack of agreement on migrants at the last European Council.

Indeed, the prime minister said she understood Poland’s position perfectly.

Italy and Poland want to stop illegal immigration. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the end of the bilateral meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw. “As long as Europe wants to address the issue by focusing on the management of migration once it arrives in the European continent”, our interests are not served, Meloni said. “The only way is to stop illegal immigration before it reaches us”, Meloni said. “Moraiecki and I are in agreement and I understand the difficulty in accepting relocation systems from countries that are taking on the burden of welcoming Ukrainian refugees and often without adequate European recognition”, Meloni said.

“We are moving towards the review of economic governance” of the EU and of the “Stability Pact which must above all support growth because if growth is not supported it is also impossible to guarantee stability, particularly for the most indebted nations”, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in the point the press together with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. “And – he added – we cannot fail to take into account the strategic choices: when the EU has made the strategic choice of the green and digital transition and the strengthening of defence, it cannot not consider investments” in these matters. On this – he concluded – Italy and Poland are “absolutely on the same side”.

Italy and Poland are “on the same side” also “on the flexibility of existing European funds, which serves to balance the easing of state aid rules without imbalances”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in the press point together with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

FULL SUPPORT TO UKRAINE/ “We have identical positions with Poland on Ukraine: we stand by Ukraine, for the defense and freedom of a people who are astonishing the world against an aggression we cannot accept and which we will do everything possible to prevent. We will be alongside Ukraine as long as it is necessary, supporting it at 360 degrees”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in the press point together with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Morawiecki: no EU forcing, we don’t want illegal migrants – There can be no forcing on the part of Europe: each country must be in charge of deciding how many migrants to accept. This was stated today by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Warsaw. “I fully understand what Italy is saying: the borders must be strongly protected,” said the head of government in Warsaw. “We need to understand – he added – the countries of North Africa and establish asylum procedures there: not to allow hundreds of thousands of migrants to arrive in Poland or in other EU countries”. And, with a dig at France, he said that the risk “if we don’t contain irregular immigration we risk seeing what we see in other member states”. Morawiecki said that “in many areas, there shouldn’t be a centralized vision”. And he asked a rhetorical question: “Who is the boss in the country: the Commission that gives you quotas, quotas? Or the country that should decide who to accept and who not?” Therefore, the prime minister said again, “Poland does not accept irregular immigration. We do not even accept paying for not having immigration”, further specifying that “there can be no forcing to accept immigrants. And the” organization announced of a referendum so that the Poles can have their say on immigration”.

