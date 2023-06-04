Meloni moved well…because she changed her position on everything

By now in Italy it is almost easier to change sex than to change position in Europe

The prestigious American magazine Geopolitical Futures in the month of April published an interesting article by its founder, Prof. George FriedmanHungarian, naturalized American, who has known the dynamics of power for years, which he also deals with as a teacher of political science and writer of particular texts, concerning the world and its developments.

“The American political system is no longer capable of handling domestic crises. Never in history have socio-economic and institutional fault lines exploded together. Technological innovation will save us. And the strategy will remain centered on naval power“. Although China and Russia are very important countries, the linchpin of the world is America. The United States has the largest economy on the planet, the most powerful military force and remains the leader in technological innovation. Recent events years, especially the surge of technocracy, regardless of the fallout on the peoples, are the cynical direct consequence of the internal collapse of stars and stripes.

A social crisis is underway in the USA, followed by an enormous economic crisis, of which no precedents can be remembered, as regards the ongoing systemic crisis, which brought the Superpower to its knees also with a political crisis and a serious institutional crisis at the federal level. Friedman shrewdly observes that while, in the past, social issues diminished before lethal troubles emerged in the economic system, today social demands are at their most intense, religiously, morally and culturally. They are becoming wearing, the longer they last. Bank failures add to these problems, no longer silencing them. The inability to mitigate social issues, including the bankruptcy explosion of the multiracial society and the gender fluid phenomenon, economic problems and frictions between federal institutions make today’s picture very different from that of the 20th century. The anger and hatred among Americans we see every day is an anomaly. We Europeans must consider the proportions: in the United States there are 335 million inhabitants, or over 5 and a half times the Italian population.

