“Meloni Passion 007”, spied on 400 people: the bomb in Bisignani’s book

Bisignani in the book “The powerful at the time of Giorgia” drops the bomb on interceptions: 400 users “captured” by Intelligence

“Giorgia and the passion for 007” is certainly one of the most intriguing chapters of the new editorial effort by Luigi Bisignani, “The powerful in the time of Giorgia Meloni” (Chiarelettere, 2023, 224 pp., 16 euros), in which the “most famous lobbyist in Italy”, together with the journalist Paolo Madron, faces and investigates the power and logic of the Palace. Well, one of the eight chapters analyzes the relationship between the prime minister and the secret services, with real bombs. In particular in the matter of interceptions.

According to Affaritaliani.it is able to anticipate, we speak of “400 users picked up” from Intelligence, utilities “on various characters that revolved around his world (by Meloni, ndr)“ among which it falls “even some journalists”: sensational, one would have said at one time. Because according to Madron and Bisignani, the Italian Secret Services monitored, monitored and controlled 400 people, including journalists. A question then arises spontaneously: with what kind of authorization? It would seem none.

The two specify that “Georgia Meloni has ascertained that for the monitoring of personalities from the financial world, intelligence activity is always authorized in advance by the attorney general of the Court of Appeal of Rome”. Too bad that no one can ascertain it, and that neither the nature nor the identity of the more than 400 users received is known. Also, what about all those people who don’t qualify as “personalities from the financial world”? For them surely acquiring and tracking would be illegitimate.

