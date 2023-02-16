Home Business Meloni pigliatutto: “I would have won Sanremo too”. The web irony breaks out
Meloni pigliatutto: “I would have won Sanremo too”. The web irony breaks out

by admin
Meloni pigliatutto: “I would have won Sanremo too”. The web irony breaks out

Image Source: (The Phrases of Osho-Twitter)

Meloni becomes “Mengoni”: the social irony on the participation of the premier in Sanremo 2023

A few days of the victory in Sanremo 2023 by Marco Mengoni, competing with the song “Two lives” and the coalition of Centre-right at the electoral round in Lombardy and Lazio, a good dose of healthy irony is unleashed on the web which brings together politics and entertainment. This time the prime minister appears at the center of the satirical tweets of “Osho”. Giorgia Meloni which becomes “Mengoni” for the network.

In the cartoon dedicated to her we read: “And thank you that I didn’t do Sanremo… Otherwise I would have won that too”. With over 119,000 views and just as many retweets, the post immediately went viral on facebook and twitterunleashing the user imagination. “He’s transitioning from Smeagol to Gollum phase,” writes one user. “It’s not that much is needed given the subjects who participate”, adds another. “If he starts doing sports competitions and showing that he wins everything, I’m starting to worry”, echoes another. “I would vote for you there too, cheers for Meloni,” concludes a voter. In short, the web, as always, knows how to come up with real ones pearls of irony.

See also  Milan, Como, Lecco: here is innovation in Lombardy

