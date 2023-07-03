Meloni: “Pnrr? Just play the Tafazzis. We didn’t write the plan…”

Meloni: “We won’t accelerate on the Mes, the Stability Pact must be modified”

Georgia Melons addresses three hot topics of Italian politics: the Pnrril Mes and alliances. The premier takes stock of the government’s objectives. On the Pnrr she does not appear worried. Although the EU Commission has not unlocked achievements from the third and fourth tranche: “Slet’s start scaremongering – Meloni tells Corriere della Sera – on one strategic issue for the whole nation and that, in the best tradition of the Tafazzi of Italy, is exploited for attack the government. We are committed to responding to the latest requests for clarification from the Commission and I remind you that we are working on a plan written by others”. While on the Mes the prime minister believes “contrary to the national interest accelerate the ratification of the ESM reform treaty while the government is engaged in the decisive negotiations for the modification of the Stability pact and the completion of the Banking Union”.

“If we have presented – Meloni continues to Corriere – a suspensive issue to the opposition’s request for immediate ratification is because these instruments must be seen together. Whoever asks for ratification today is not doing the Italian interest”. Then he makes a prediction on the European elections: “The unnatural accord between popular and socialist it is no longer adequate for the challenges Europe is facing. Between now and June 2024 there will be important national elections. In Spainwhere we vote in July, a government of centre-right with popular and conservatives, after centre-right governments took over in Italy, Sweden and Finland. Meanwhile in Brussels individual measures are being created expanded alliances alternatives to the left. It’s a stimulating phasethe Conservatives and Italy can play a central role“.

