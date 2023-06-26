Meloni prepares for the European summit. MES towards slippage

The week reopens with fibrillations on the Mes

The date is approaching European summit at the end of the monthwhich will see the President of the Council Giorgia Meloni engaged in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. In the meantime, the Premier will introduce itself Wednesday in Parliamentfor the usual communications on the eve of the European Council and, after the events of last weekend, for a update on the crisis in Russiawhere the situation is still rapidly evolving.

The ESM is still a divisive topic within the majority, while it finds compacted the opposition pushing for ratification of the new state-saving fund and also due to the urgency of a clarification by the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, after the Report investigation into the management of her companies.

Objective: to postpone the ESM

For the majority coalition, the goal for now is postpone the vote on the ESM until after the summer, presumably in September, to concentrate on the European negotiation concerning other key issues, such as the new stability pact and the banking union. After the flop of the majority in the Foreign Affairs Commission last week, the text voted by the Pd will have to pass this week to the Budget Commission for the opinion, to then return to the Foreign Affairs Commission for the mandate of the rapporteur and, presumably arrive in the Chamber on Friday 30 June. But from the majority they let it be known that the times will be longer.

The more fluid position on Santanchéwith President Meloni expecting that report to the Houseready to take some sudden decisions on the emergence of judicial inquiries involving the owner of Tourism.

Eyes also on Mid-week Cabinet meeting, which should take back the issues postponed last week, when the divisions on the ESM had blown up last Thursday’s meeting of the CDM. Among these the reform of the highway code signed by Matteo Salvini and, perhaps, the appointment of reconstruction commissioner after the flood of Emilia Romagna.

