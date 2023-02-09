Government, Meloni: “We will make an ad hoc law on all sectors of the tax authorities”

Giorgia Meloni does a balance of the first 100 days of government, but above all it heralds a Revolution tax for 2023. “We need to revolutionize – Meloni explains to Sole 24 Ore – the relationship Between taxman e taxpayer and make sure that the escape and fight first Still that it come true“. Starting from this premise, the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, announces a “delegation law that will affect all sectors of taxation” and which “will also focus on employees eh retireeswith ad hoc measures”. The premier also dwells on the mode with which it intends to carry out these reforms. Starting from the desire to “put secure our debt from new financial shocks», working with the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti “to the increase of the number of Italians and resident in Italy who they hold quote del debt“.

In foreign policy – continues Il Sole – the premier also points out that since the day of taking office he has had more than 60 talks and meetings with state leaders and of Government. “There is in the world a lot of desire for Italy and we are ready to answer this question”. Giorgia Melons he then explains that “this is a political government chosen by the citizens, supported by a majority politics and with a program voted on by the voters. A government that the Italians wanted to score a clear one discontinuity with whom he has preceded“.

