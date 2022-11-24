“Innovation and digital are strategic sectors for the future. Progress has been made in recent years but there is still a lot to do and a fruitful collaboration between the state and private individuals is needed”. These statements, reported by Corcom, were released by Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the Conference on the future of Europe-EduTech Challenge held in Rome.

“In this field there are companies in Italy that represent real excellence and it is the duty of the State and the institutions to support them”, continued the premier, recalling that the centre-right coalition’s program provides for the strengthening and development of digital infrastructures, the extension of ultra-broadband throughout Italy, the digitization of the public administration and the strengthening of cybersecurity measures and systems.