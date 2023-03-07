Giorgia Meloni in the Chamber for the new setting up of the women’s room on the occasion of 8 March

“I thank President Fontana for having wanted this ceremony. I also want to thank President Boldrini for the invitation because I didn’t know that this initiative was hers, it wasn’t obvious”. Giorgia Melonispeaking to Sala Aldo Moro on the occasion of the new layout of the Sala delle Donne, in the Chamber of Deputies. From today, March 7, it is also posted the your photo as the first female prime minister in Italy.

Meloni in the women’s room: “When I began presiding, many said ‘Now we’re having fun'”

“I crossed the threshold of this building for the first time as a parliamentarian at the age of 29 in a legislature in which I found myself as a parliamentarian at the first experience of becoming vice president of the Chamber. It was one of the many times in my life in which I was tested”. And again: “Of course I was a deputy in the first legislature who found himself leading the work of an assembly where many members had decidedly more experience. And I thought at the time that this was due to the almost amused looks of my colleagues the first time I sat on the highest bench, a bit that air that almost says ‘now we’re having fun…'”.

