Meloni, Renzi “devil tempter”: pdl on the direct election of the premier

Surprise move by Matteo Renzi. The leader of Italia Viva presented the bill for the direct election of the premier to the Senate. A reform that Giorgia Meloni also likes and that could find consensus in the majority. Also because, it’s no secret, the feeling between Renzi and members of the centre-right is clear.

Turning to the central themes of his discussion, Renzi presented a constitutional reform proposal for the direct election of the Prime Minister. He recalled that this proposal was part of the electoral programme Third Pole and stated that the Meloni government, despite having a large consensus in the polls, has not acted on this constitutional reform. Therefore, he has announced that he will personally introduce her to the Senate. He has called for debate on this proposal throughout the month of August.

He stressed that international geopolitical problems are staggering, with critical situations from Ukraine to Africa, from the Middle East to Southeast Asia. At the same time, you noted that the difficulties for the Italian middle class are growing, amid inflation, petrol costs, waiting lists and taxes. However, you noted with surprise that Italian politics is mainly concerned with superficial issues.

