Home » “Meloni-Salvini boycott Piazzapulita”: Formigli destroys the CDX then gains
Business

“Meloni-Salvini boycott Piazzapulita”: Formigli destroys the CDX then gains

by admin
“Meloni-Salvini boycott Piazzapulita”: Formigli destroys the CDX then gains

“Meloni and Salvini, boycotting Piazzapulita damages information pluralism”: Formigli’s editorial

“Out of respect for those who look at us, we would like to ask a Melons and Salvini the reasons why no member of the Brothers of Italy and the League agrees to participate in #A clean sweep. At one time this lack of respect for viewers aroused some discussion. Not today. Some will say that Formigli is a success story. But this is not the point. In a democratic system, the systematic boycott of a TV program damages information pluralism. It tastes like a retaliation to a program that takes a critical line for news and facts.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  WHO: no evidence that Omicron causes more severe forms, effective vaccines

You may also like

“In Ireland you can only do a lot...

Flying Cars: The Rise and Fall of Larry...

Camila Giorgi at the Billie Jeean King Cup...

Why the audio specialist is messing with Telekom

Gynecologist who died poisoned in Bologna: “She knew...

Changzhou, Jiangsu: The highest one-time subsidy for the...

Against “embarrassing” forecasts: DWS CEO bets with employees

Ftse Mib one step away from the turning...

Merck & Co acquires Prometheus Biosciences for $10.8...

Massacre Erba, shock twist. The pg: “Rosa and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy