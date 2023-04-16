“Meloni-Salvini boycott Piazzapulita”: Formigli destroys the CDX then gains

“Meloni and Salvini, boycotting Piazzapulita damages information pluralism”: Formigli’s editorial

“Out of respect for those who look at us, we would like to ask a Melons and Salvini the reasons why no member of the Brothers of Italy and the League agrees to participate in #A clean sweep. At one time this lack of respect for viewers aroused some discussion. Not today. Some will say that Formigli is a success story. But this is not the point. In a democratic system, the systematic boycott of a TV program damages information pluralism. It tastes like a retaliation to a program that takes a critical line for news and facts.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

