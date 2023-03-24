Home Business Meloni-Schlein, the European challenge between the two leaders begins in Brussels
Business

Meloni-Schlein, the European challenge between the two leaders begins in Brussels

by admin
Meloni-Schlein, the European challenge between the two leaders begins in Brussels

Thus begins the long electoral campaign for the 2024 European elections

An advance of the next European elections of 2024. Today in Brussels it is a long-distance challenge between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein and so Europe turns pink thanks to Italy. The Prime Minister participates in the decisive and important European Council while the new Pd secretary is making her debut at the PSE summit. Both are in the Belgian capital to do battle. Melons he has a very difficult game to play. Italy is late in using the funds of the Pnrr and the migrant dossier has been included as the last point of the Council. But she doesn’t fit.

The promises and words of Ursula von der Leyen are not enough, facts are needed to avoid another tragedy like that of Cutro. The prime minister’s mantra, as you reiterated in Parliamentis always the same: the borders of Italy are the borders of Europe. Above all, decisive European action is needed to stabilize the Tunisia, which risks default, the country from which the majority of economic migrants leave for the Italian coasts. It won’t be easy but Meloni is also determined thanks to the support of her majority who, unlike in the Ukraine case, are cohesive on immigration. Meloni, in the event of a lack of concrete answers, could block the ratification of the Mes at a later date and put a spoke in the works for the reform of the Stability Pact.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Microsoft releases Power Platform Copilot, ushering in a...

German gas storage: Currently unplanned maintenance work on...

Banks, here are the two strange acronyms to...

Warning strike in traffic: Most wheels stand still...

Green cars, the EU opens up to the...

Before warning strike day: Employers attack unions

Who is to blame for the bank quake?

Chef Perbellini leaves the board of directors of...

Malpass doesn’t want to be the scapegoat

Yield up to 4% gross

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy