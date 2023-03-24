Thus begins the long electoral campaign for the 2024 European elections

An advance of the next European elections of 2024. Today in Brussels it is a long-distance challenge between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein and so Europe turns pink thanks to Italy. The Prime Minister participates in the decisive and important European Council while the new Pd secretary is making her debut at the PSE summit. Both are in the Belgian capital to do battle. Melons he has a very difficult game to play. Italy is late in using the funds of the Pnrr and the migrant dossier has been included as the last point of the Council. But she doesn’t fit.

The promises and words of Ursula von der Leyen are not enough, facts are needed to avoid another tragedy like that of Cutro. The prime minister’s mantra, as you reiterated in Parliamentis always the same: the borders of Italy are the borders of Europe. Above all, decisive European action is needed to stabilize the Tunisia, which risks default, the country from which the majority of economic migrants leave for the Italian coasts. It won’t be easy but Meloni is also determined thanks to the support of her majority who, unlike in the Ukraine case, are cohesive on immigration. Meloni, in the event of a lack of concrete answers, could block the ratification of the Mes at a later date and put a spoke in the works for the reform of the Stability Pact.

