Giorgia Meloni meets the minister Netanyahu: “We will support the resumption of dialogue between Israel and Palestine”

The President of the Council, Giorgia Melonireceived the Israeli Prime Minister at Palazzo Chigi, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was welcomed by the guard of honor who performed the national anthems of Israel and Italy. “We are ready to support any initiative aimed at favoring the resumption of a political process between Israel and Palestine,” Meloni said.

Italy-Israel, Meloni a Netanyahu: “United in the fight against anti-Semitism”

The prime minister then expressed the Italian government’s “concern” over the situation in the Middle East: “I brought Italian solidarity and condemnation to the terrorist attacks that we have seen lately. We are willing to do everything we can to facilitate the resumption of agreements and a de-escalation of the violence, which worries us all”. And again: “The Italian government is ‘very committed’ to the fight against anti-Semitism. We have appointed a government contact person to deal with it, and I recall our full adherence to the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism”.

Meloni to the minister Netanyahu: “Israel is a friendly nation, and a key partner in the Middle East”

That between Italy and Israel “is a friendship that comes from afar, there are many things that bind us and many plans that can benefit from our direct, pragmatic, frank relationship, but one of friendship”, added the prime minister to the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi. With Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu “we have respected each other for some time. For Italy, Israel represents a friendly nation and a key partner in the Middle East and globally.”

With Prime Minister Netanyahu”we shared the need for a new intergovernmental meeting between Italy and Israel. We haven’t held one since 2013, the next one should take place in Israel and we would like to organize it as soon as possible”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

