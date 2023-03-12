Home Business Meloni sees Netanyahu: “Israel a friendly nation, we need dialogue with Palestine”
Business

Meloni sees Netanyahu: “Israel a friendly nation, we need dialogue with Palestine”

by admin
Meloni sees Netanyahu: “Israel a friendly nation, we need dialogue with Palestine”

Giorgia Meloni meets the minister Netanyahu: “We will support the resumption of dialogue between Israel and Palestine”

The President of the Council, Giorgia Melonireceived the Israeli Prime Minister at Palazzo Chigi, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was welcomed by the guard of honor who performed the national anthems of Israel and Italy. “We are ready to support any initiative aimed at favoring the resumption of a political process between Israel and Palestine,” Meloni said.

Italy-Israel, Meloni a Netanyahu: “United in the fight against anti-Semitism”

The prime minister then expressed the Italian government’s “concern” over the situation in the Middle East: “I brought Italian solidarity and condemnation to the terrorist attacks that we have seen lately. We are willing to do everything we can to facilitate the resumption of agreements and a de-escalation of the violence, which worries us all”. And again: “The Italian government is ‘very committed’ to the fight against anti-Semitism. We have appointed a government contact person to deal with it, and I recall our full adherence to the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism”.

Meloni to the minister Netanyahu: “Israel is a friendly nation, and a key partner in the Middle East”

That between Italy and Israel “is a friendship that comes from afar, there are many things that bind us and many plans that can benefit from our direct, pragmatic, frank relationship, but one of friendship”, added the prime minister to the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi. With Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu “we have respected each other for some time. For Italy, Israel represents a friendly nation and a key partner in the Middle East and globally.”

See also  Don't buy a tablet now! iPad Pro 2022 new products are here: Apple M2 processor blessing - Fast Technology - Technology changes the future

With Prime Minister Netanyahu”we shared the need for a new intergovernmental meeting between Italy and Israel. We haven’t held one since 2013, the next one should take place in Israel and we would like to organize it as soon as possible”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

China, Li Qiang elected premier: he is a...

Käser from Muolen has developed yoghurt from lupins

‘Ndrangheta Emilia, Gasparri: “Pennisi’s papers on clan-Sx relations...

Army chief Amherd at a distance from the...

Pd, there is an agreement: Bonaccini president. Restless...

The new five-seat flagship Ideal L7 officially started...

Lucky spiral on March 11, 2023: With the...

Earn money with the electric car: How it...

Tim, last chance is called a private take...

Tesla’s 4680 battery was exposed to multiple problems...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy