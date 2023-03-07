Home Business Meloni: “Soon a woman at the Quirinale”. She thinks to herself. Giorgia or Schlein?
Meloni: "Soon a woman at the Quirinale". She thinks to herself. Giorgia or Schlein?

Meloni: “Soon a woman at the Quirinale”. She thinks to herself. Giorgia or Schlein?

In the Sala delle Donne today “we remove a mirror and replace it with a photo. But there is another mirror that we can remove, that moment is not as far off as it may seem”. Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister, told Montecitorio while participating in the inauguration of the new layout of the space where the photographs of the first women who have held important roles in the institutions in the history of the Republic are exhibited. From today, instead of a mirror, there is the image of her as the first female premier. One remains: that of the first President of the Republic.

And, according to what Affaritaliani.it learned from qualified sources of FdI, the first female president of the Republic who has the premier in mind is herself. The constitutional reform you are working on Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, minister for institutional reforms, is almost ready, after a round of consultations with all political forces, and, despite the opposition of Pd and M5S (but with the openings of the Third Pole), the majority intends to go ahead with the reform presidentialist. The project, even if it is still drafts and hypotheses, is a cross between US presidentialism and French semi-presidentialism.

