No intervention to reduce excise duties on fuel, but an ad hoc decree law for the benefit of consumers to increase the transparency of prices at service stations. Next to the price of petrol, the national average calculated every day by the Ministry of the Environment must be displayed. The regulation approved by the Council of Ministers also defines a system of sanctions for transgressors. The CDM, on a proposal from the Minister of Economy Giancalo Giorgetti, approved a decree that renews petrol vouchers for the first quarter of 2023 for a maximum value of 200 euros per employee. But excise duties will not be reduced.

After a meeting, which lasted about an hour and a half at Palazzo Chigi, between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and the Commander General of the Guardia di Finanza, Giuseppe Zafarana, the CDM arrived to evaluate the counter actions speculation on fuel prices.

Within the majority, the positions were different, with Lega and Forza Italia wanting to restore the “discount” decided by the Draghi government (first 30 cents, then 18) and only extended until the end of 2022. A discount which, however, would have led to further expenses for the government and on which the prime minister has held back.

A cap on increases on the motorway is also in the decree

The decree is called rules on the transparency of fuel prices and on the strengthening of the control and sanctioning powers of the price guarantor. The text provides that merchants must put up price signs: in case of violation there will be sanctions, in case of recidivism also suspension. The suppliers on the motorway must have a ceiling which will be fixed by a standard. Collaboration with the Guardia di Finanza will be strengthened to have more controls, a rapid alert commission on prices will be set up within the Antitrust.

Penalties for violators, including suspension of activity

The Ministry of the Environment will process the national average price of fuel every day. Service stations will have to display signs with the average sale price, the Antitrust will monitor the absence of price signs and the Guardia di Finanza will monitor compliance with the law. In the event of violation of the law, sanctions are envisaged, in the event of a recurrence, the activity could be suspended for a minimum period of 7 and a maximum of 90 days.

Petrol, diesel and LPG: thus the return of excise duties has caused prices to skyrocket January 10, 2023



A special commission will then be set up to verify the dynamics of supply chain prices and technical liaison with the ministries. Lastly, the legislative decree establishes that operators on the motorway network must apply fuel sales prices not exceeding a percentage of the average daily price, a percentage which will be determined by a specific regulation.

Hypothesis of an app to inform consumers about prices

One of the hypotheses that emerged in the CDM that discussed the increases in the cost of petrol is – according to what has been learned – that of creating an app to inform consumers on a daily basis, city by city, business by business, on the daily price of fuel.

Ciriani (Relations with Parliament): we will reduce excise duties if the accounts allow it

«The government’s decision not to confirm the cut in excise duties on petrol was not taken lightly. It is a measure that costs over a billion a month and the government has decided to use those resources to finance the increase in minimum pensions, the cut in the tax wedge and the revaluation of minimum pensions, all social measures. It is clear that if there is the possibility, if the accounts allow it, we will intervene as soon as possible to also reduce the cost of petrol ». This was stated by the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, in an interview with Rainews 24.

The Minister of Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani (ansa)

Messina (FdI): the government will meet consumers

«The price of fuel in Italy is still below the European average. The Meloni government is working to deal with speculation, in collaboration with the Guardia di Finanza. The priority remains to guarantee answers to citizens: this is why the consumer associations have been convened for next week, who have presented complaints about expensive petrol, to verify the alleged irregularities ». He declares it to Tg1 Manlio Messina, deputy group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber.

Baldino (M5s): the executive is responsible for the increases

«The increase in the cost of petrol is clearly to be blamed on this government. Avoid passing the buck and telling lies to the Italians. While the M5s, in fact, was in government and helped determine the discount on excise duties, Meloni was at the petrol station saying that once in government she would eliminate excise duties on petrol. When you came to the government, however, you removed the discount. All this in a moment of crisis, of emergency». Thus Vittoria Baldino, deputy leader of the M5s group in Montecitorio, host of the broadcast Tagada su La7.

De Poli (Unione di Centro): step up controls

«The watchword against high fuel prices is to intensify controls, as the Government is doing, to block the risk of speculation but at the same time it is essential to think in the long term about a structural solution in favor of families and businesses. Thus Senator Antonio De Poli, president of the Unione di Centro.

Environment Minister Picetto: priority to electricity columns

“Over the years there has been a significant reduction in fuel stations in Italy, there are certainly still many, and now they will have a further effect of change with electric charging stations”. This was stated by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto, speaking at Door to door on Rai1 recalling that with the new decree there will be a “priority to where there are the current distributors for the electricity columns”, it is a question of “a change that we will see in the coming years”.

Gilberto Pichetto, Minister of the Environment and Energy Security (ansa)

Healthcare, Lucaselli (FdI): extension of the payback until 30 April

“The extension of the health payback until next April 30 – approved in the Council of Ministers thanks to the government of Giorgia Meloni – is only the first step in structurally addressing a dispute initiated by the government of the Democratic Party led by Matteo Renzi, with the introduction of a law of dubious legitimacy, which was implemented after seven years by the minister, Roberto Speranza. One of the hypotheses in the field is to intervene on the expenditure ceiling set at 4.4% in 2011, perhaps by adjusting it upwards, for a figure that could approach 6 billion». This was stated by the parent company of Fratelli d’Italia in the Budget Committee, Ylenja Lucaselliwho had raised the critical issue during the examination of the manoeuvre.

More funds for civil protection, disability and equal opportunities

This is the summary of the 2023 budget. «The Presidency of the Council, as can be seen from the 2023 Budget published on the Government’s institutional website, has chosen to increase some allocations for next year in favor of sector policies deemed more strategic, starting with the restoration of part of the funds – an additional 253 million – for Civil Protection which had been reduced by 1.5 billion by the previous executive”, declares the undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Alfredo Mantovano. «Furthermore, considering the serious international situation, a part of the additional funds will go to policies in favor of the Ukrainian emergency, starting with the reception of refugees; to situations of hardship of people with disabilities (110 million) and to national space and aerospace programs (726 million)». «Allocations for equal opportunities are also on the increase, with around 10 million».

Expenses for the personnel of Palazzo Chigi rise

«As also happened in 2022, to strengthen the administrative capacity in relation to the strategic nature assigned to the Prime Minister in terms of coordination of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Finally, the expenditure relating to the offices directly collaborating with the political authorities is in line with that of previous governments in which there were two deputy prime ministers», concludes Mantovano.

Thursday another CDM on the reform of care for the elderly

In the last Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, an enabling bill on non-self-sufficiency was passed, which however was not converted. According to what is learned, the Meloni government returns to the table on Thursday. Another Council of Ministers is therefore scheduled for 12 January. The new National Plan for non-self-sufficiency, signed by the then Minister of Labor Orlando, relating to the three-year period 2022-2024, allocated a total of over 2.6 billion euros and identified the interventions on the essential levels of social services to be guaranteed throughout the territory national. The provision provides for policies in favor of elderly people, also in implementation of missions 5 and 6 of the Pnrr regarding assistance to non self-sufficient elderly people. However, there is still no agenda for Thursday’s meeting, so much so that some do not rule out the possibility that there may be other appointments on the way.