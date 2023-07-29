Meloni, the Giambruno case breaks out. Attack on the hair and…

Andrea Giambruno, journalist and partner of Giorgia Meloni

The Giambruno case for Meloni breaks out

The “Giambruno case” mounts. Giorgia Meloni’s partner has in fact been at the center of repeated controversy and criticism for some time. The Mediaset journalist – who hosts “Diario del giorno” (Rete 4) – came out after years of silence, with the exception of an interview that was considered a bit embarrassing a few years ago and to which we will return later.

Giambruno and the answer to Karl Lauterbach. The reference to the ‘Black Forest’

It all started with the attack on German health minister Karl Lauterbach who had criticized Italy for being too hot, inviting tourists not to come there on vacation anymore. Andrea Giambruno’s answer was tranchant: “If it doesn’t suit you, you stay at home, in the Black Forest, right?”. An answer could have been perfectly fine, because the German (socialist) politician has clearly left the ranks, perhaps precisely because of the heat, but the reference to the “Black Forest” was considered excessively ironic and passionate for the premier’s companion. Massimo Gramellini wrote it in the Corriere della Sera.

Giambruno and climate change

And then the journalist ventured into a particularly treacherous field, namely that of climate change which are still a much debated topic, given that the increase in temperature is undeniable with the increase in the gases emitted due to the greenhouse effect. It is an ascertained physical phenomenon but it remains to be understood what the anthropic percentage is and which is the natural one. The Head of State Mattarella himself had intervened a few days earlier on the matter. An answer like this could be given by a bad-tempered journalist but not by the Prime Minister’s kinsman.

Today in Candida Morvillo, in the Corriere della Sera, he says: “mine was a joke, I exclude that a minister can resent it”. But then – immediately after – the usual social massacre to which every public figure is now potentially subjected began.

Giambruno targeted for hair

The journalist’s hairstyle was targeted, which is in fact very particular, let’s say a hybrid between the fluffy backcomb and the rounded one caused, it seems, by an excess of gel sprayed on the hair. In fact, it may resemble that of Adriano Panatta from ancient times. Today he said it’s his mother’s advice. Preson act, Giambruno then reappeared with a new look with pomaded hair all pulled back, à la Rodolfo Valentino, which prompted a second wave of unchecked hilarity. However, beyond the question of hairstyle, which is a note of color (tawny!), the fact remains of how the partners and family members of the powerful should behave.

For example, one cannot forget the attack by Ilary Blasi, companion of Francesco Totti, to the then Roma coach Luciano Spalletti whom she described as a “little man”. Or, to always remain in the context of football, there was the skit of Wanda Nara for the deprivation of the captain’s armband to her beloved, Interista Mauro Icardi. Or the wife of the singer Edoardo Vianello who threw a cake in Antonella Clerici’s face, as reported by Tvblog.

Alessandro Milan, of Radio24, points out, for example, that Enrico Letta’s wife stopped writing about politics in Corriere della Sera when he became prime minister. And now we come to the famous interview that Giambruno released in 2016 to Luca Telese for La Verità and which Dagospia relaunched yesterday. On that occasion, the journalist told his story and his reserve, as the companion of an already famous woman.

“Rebellious childhood and modest family in a popular district of Milan, Baggio”. At the time he said he was in favor of “liberalizing drugs. Even the heavy ones” and on marriage he stated that he “wasn’t very religious” and then we could paraphrase Lucio Dalla who in “How deep is the sea” sang about “a story of chains, beatings and experimental surgery” in which the Milanese teenager ran into . That is, he found himself involved in a fight. The “risk of the knife” brought to his senses what was then an unscrupulous and rebellious big boy, all rings and bracelets a bit punk.

He settled down and graduated in Philosophy at the Catholic University.

And then he recounts the beginning of his journalistic career with the human and professional adventure with Paolo Del Debbio. And again the convict meeting in the make-up room at Quinta Colonna with Giorgia Meloni. In that interview he also said that he “always voted for PD and that he had given the first vote to the Ulivo” and that “he would have given a child up for adoption to a homosexual couple”. In short, he stuff not exactly in tune with a sovereign heir to the National Alliance. Last year, immediately after the victory of the centre-right and his campaign, he said in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “I’m not from the left: it was a joke.” Even then, perhaps he would have done better to leave things as they were. A man of the left joins the leader of the right. No need to tweak the story. Italians are a ductile people, they would have understood anyway and indeed the particularity would have made a trend.

