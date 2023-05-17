Meloni, the honeymoon is not over: Schlein is struggling to relaunch the Democratic Party

M5S in some cases almost irrelevant

Curated by Alessandro Amadori and Giuseppe Di Noia, Yoodata, Milan

Last Sunday there was a vote in several hundreds of Italian municipalities: what comments can we make on the results? In summary, after the first round, the center-right is ahead in the count of capitals, the Democratic Party instead asserts itself for list votes in 9 out of 13 cities, the Five Stars are struggling and the Third Pole appears in difficulty. In other words, the first round of the electoral match that has just taken place tells us that Giorgia Meloni’s honeymoon with the electorate still laststhat Elly Schlein struggles to transfer its novelty effect to the Pd (those who expected its positive impact on these municipals were disappointed), that the Five Stars confirm their difficulties of territorial roots (and also where the Giallorossi coalition wins the M5S is irrelevant at times); and finally that the Third Pole (even if the municipal ones are not the ideal terrain to measure his ambitions).

Concretely, the center-right wins in 4 of the 13 capital cities: Imperia, Latina, Sondrio and Treviso, while the mayors immediately elected for the center-left are only two, those of Brescia and Teramo. In two weeks, ballots will be held in seven cities: Ancona, Brindisi, Massa, Pisa, Siena, Terni, Vicenza.

