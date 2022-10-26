The new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has declared that her government will make its voice heard strongly in proposing reforms to the European Union, committing itself to respect the financial rules and at the same time criticized the strategy of the European Central Bank. “Only a country that fully respects the rules can have sufficient authority to demand at the European and Western levels that the costs of the international crisis be more evenly shared,” said the premier, the country’s first far-right leader and first woman to take up the post, in his first speech in the Chamber. “The Italian people must not receive lessons from the outside,” she said. According to the Italian premier, the ECB should adopt a slower pace in raising interest rates and should continue to buy Italian debt.