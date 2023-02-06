Meloni and the control room on the Pnrr: “Italy ready to become the new energy hub of the Mediterranean”

Pnrrcrisis Ukraine e energy transition: in the control room that was held today at Palazzo Chigi between Prime Minister Giorgia melons, the minister for the Pnrr, Cohesion Policies and the South, Raffaele Dense, all the competent ministers and the amministratori delegate of the main operators in the national energy and electricity sector Ein, Eni, Snam and Ternaa has started comparison on the new chapter to be included in the Recovery related to Repower USthe European plan that aims to tackle the difficulty of the global energy market caused by the war in Ukraine.

READ ALSO: Meloni and gas, the steps to transform Italy into an EU energy hub

If on the one hand the minister Dense illustrated the main objectives, methods and terms for the definition of the entire plan, underlining that in the next few days the discussion with all national and local institutional subjects will be completed – as requested by the European Commission – announcing that the update of the Repower Eu and the Pnrr must be finalized by April 30, 2023Meloni reiterated the centrality of Italy in the current energy challenge.

READ ALSO: Energy, Meloni: “Algeria a strategic partner”. Here are the 5 agreements signed

“The new plan will allow Italy to make a strong contribution to the implementation of dethe Mattei floor in order to consolidate the process of diversification of supplies towards a total elimination of Russian gas and to make lItaly energy hub of the Mediterranean for all of Europe in a profitable cooperative relationship especially with African countries,” Meloni said.

“The challenge to strengthen energy sovereignty requires a commitment from everyoneadded the premier, today begins a institutional path which in a short time will allow us to develop and subsequently implement a plan that will make Italy more sustainable from an energy point of view through the increase in the production of energy from renewable sources, the diversification of sources of supply, the reduction of consumption. In this context, the government has undertaken to activate financial and industrial policy instruments to concretely support the implementation of the entire plan”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

