Meloni undermined by “his” Cdx. So Alemanno wants to steal the voters from her

Gianni Alemanno and Giorgia Meloni

Meloni, Alemanno threatens the balance with Biden, the EU and the Vatican. He takes hold of the plan to steal the voters from the premier

Yesterday we talked about the effects ofaffair De Angelis on the government. But what happened is only a piece of a much more complex situation that has arisen after almost a year of government centre-right. Indeed the Melons it has had to withdraw its political center of gravity to the left, while trying to maintain contact with the hard core of those who voted for it. In this perspective, for example, one must read his convinced support for the neo-Francoist party of Vox in Spain.

READ ALSO: Fazzolari: “We are the only government that has the strength to tax the banks”

To govern in Italy one must have – as known – three imprimaturs: 1) Usa 2) Ue 3) Vatican. Giorgia has managed to have all three of them for some time, thanks to the excellent relationships established with Joe Biden, Ursula von der Leyen e Pope francesco. A hat-trick that he didn’t like very much before last year’s elections. Furthermore, Meloni has proposed herself as guarantor of the centre-right coalition pro Ukrainea result that is not at all obvious given the sympathy of Berlusconi and Salvini for Putin. She has been very skilled in this balancing act but, inevitably, there is a price to pay.

READ ALSO: Nordio holds back on career separation: “Long times, constitutional changes”

Indeed the base is in turmoil and the historical militants who come from National Alliance – and some more from MSI – begins to ask for the bill. The right has always been anti-American and anti-European and does not welcome the current balances necessary only to govern. The same the victory of De Angelis it must be framed in a sort of “warning” that the most extremist wing has launched towards the command deck in via della Scrofa.

Subscribe to the newsletter