Meloni warns the EU: “Italy does not give up biofuels”

Melons relaunch the attack to the ideological environmentalism of Brussels. An important chapter of the premier’s speech to the general assembly of Assolombarda concerned precisely the European sustainability that “must walk hand in hand with social and economic sustainability. And so it can’t end up for dismantle our economy”. They are in the sights of the Prime Minister the law for the restoration of nature, il regulation of the auto sector with the ban on the sale, from 2035, of diesel and petrol cars and decarbonisation. On all fronts the Italian government took the lead of the (increasingly large) group of countries that contest the work of the “Ursula Commission”.

The utopia of returning to the past

An opposition the Italian one which, as regards the law on the restoration of nature, has led to the rejection of the text of the ecologists by the same Environment commission. Now everything is left to the final vote of the European Parliament but the legislation, which according Coldiretti it would have cost Italy damages of 500 billion eurosit really seems destined to end up in oblivion.

A future not only electric

The question of the car is different. In this case the “blocking minority” who asked an afterthought on 2035 registered one partial victory. After a long tug of war, Indeed, Brussels accepted to include among the permitted technologies also E-Fuelsma not biofuels as requested by Italy. “The ecological transition is essential, but it must be done with criteria – said the premier in front of the Lombard entrepreneurs. – As for the regulation su light vehicles there is still work to be done on the recognition of biofuels, mmeanwhile we managed to impose the principle of technological naturalnessputting us at the head of the no front which today brings together eight European countries”.

Meloni was therefore even more explicit on the role of the European Union in terms of automotive: “If on the one hand it is right that Europe defines the objectives of the ecological transition, on the other hand, the technology with which each nation chooses to achieve its objectives must be left to the definition of nation states to safeguard the economy and do not deliver us to new dangerous addictions.” In short, the game with Brussels remains open with Italy looking to next year’s elections and to a season linked to a “green majority” that shows more than one crack.

