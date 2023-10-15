Melons among cheeses, mozzarella, oxen and herbal teas. On budget and inflation.. PHOTO

Giorgia Meloni at the Coldiretti Village (photo Lapresse)

Maneuver: Meloni, ‘we will defend families and businesses from inflation’

“The greatness of Italy is the work, which we have defended this year and which we encourage in the budget law which arrives in the Council of Ministers on Monday”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking from the stage of the Coldiretti Village at the Circus Maximus. “We are focusing once again on the fight against inflation, on the need to help families and businesses to have a response to galloping inflation”, explained the Prime Minister

Maneuver: Meloni, ‘no resources to squander’

“We try to do serious and important things, there are no resources to waste or money that can be thrown away on things that don’t make any sense. There are resources that must be concentrated on the important things, which are businesses, work, incomes and families” . Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said it regarding the next economic maneuver, speaking from the Coldiretti stage at the Circo Massimo.

Meloni: It hasn’t been an easy year

“It hasn’t been an easy year, it hasn’t even been in terms of physical fitness. It’s not easy, but when you know that you do it by representing someone and that they are understood, I guarantee you, this gives us back all the energy in the world” , the words of Giorgia Meloni at the Coldiretti Village. / Youtube Coldiretti

Agriculture: Melons, ‘defending excellence from homologation’

“Coldiretti is a reality that every day builds the great Italian excellence, our greatness in the world. With Minister Lollobrigida, whom I thank for his work, we have concentrated on defending this excellence from the many attacks that came from the great interests that are aimed to standardization: selling the same product to everyone. It’s something that we won’t be able to do, because for us the specificity of every single product linked to the territory is fundamental.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this, speaking from the stage of the Coldiretti Village at the Circo Massimo.

Standing ovation for Meloni upon arrival at the Coldiretti Village

Applause for Prime Minister Meloni upon his arrival at the Coldiretti Village in Rome

Coldiretti: Meloni tour between rosettes and cheeses, ‘Stay calm’ herbal tea at the premier

Between cheeses and herbal teas, between cows and rosettes, it is the Giorgia Meloni show at Villaggio Coldiretti, the event organized by the association of Italian farmers at Circo Massimo. After the greeting from the stage (unexpected), the Prime Minister, much applauded by the crowd gathered in the ancient Roman circus, took a long tour around the stands of the event, showing herself available to supporters (big and small) who asked her for a selfie . “Giorgia, lower your taxes”, the invitation that comes from a boy, despite her very young age. At the honey and aromatic herbs counter, the tenant of Palazzo Chigi is given a pack of herbal teas with the words “Stay calm”: “I will try to stay calm… if there is a difficult meeting, I give it to my guests “, jokes Meloni. Rice, biscuits, taralli, bresaola, salami: many Italian excellences offered to the premier during her gastronomic tour. Then, a stop at the stables with animals including cows, donkeys and buffaloes is unmissable. Visiting the wheat stand Meloni confesses his passion for rosettes and takes the opportunity to remember, on the eve of International Bread Day, that “there are those who are using wheat as a weapon. And this is unacceptable”: the reference is to the shipments of Ukrainian wheat blocked by Putin’s Russia.

Meloni: Thanks to Coldiretti who builds the great Italian excellence in the world

“I must thank your reality because Coldiretti builds great Italian excellence every day, our greatness in the world“, the words of Giorgia Meloni at the Coldiretti Village

