Meloni and Macron, the summit in Brussels to team up. Route change

Italia e France they talk seriously again after five months of total frost. Since the establishment of Melons the two presidents had never met in person, except for a quick meeting in a hotel Roma. This time it was Macron to take the first step a Bruxelles, asking for a bilateral agreement with the Italian premier. They enter the hotel at the same time, just before 11pm. They choose one private room. Macron and Meloni – we read in the Corriere della Sera – say goodbye to their collaborators and climb the staircase together that leads to the first floor. The doors close and the escorts remain to ensure the confidentiality of the meeting. If at first the news was the comparison of the thawas the minutes go by, the perspective becomes different: the Prime Minister and the President of France have decided to talk face to face, alone. And when the confrontation ends, they are through 100 minutesover an hour and a half.

After five months of frost – continues the Corriere – the two presidents had so many things to say. For Georgia Melons it is a face to face that immediately becomes, from the media point of view, the symbolic moment of his first day at Bruxelles. The first confrontation didn’t go very well, and the slag met a few weeks later, with one diplomatic confrontation unprecedented between the two institutional systems, on the responsibilities of the port of call of a ship of Ong. On the plate of the meeting there is certainly also a French request, that of the stamp nuclear technologies among those compatible with the energy transition which for Paris it is essential. Italy can lend a hand. And certainly, in return, Paris can lend a hand to Rome, first of all on explosives situation in Tunisiabut more generally on everything migrant file.

Subscribe to the newsletter

