Melons of struggle and government: the EU in the institutions, Valencia in politics

Giorgia Meloni and Ursula Von der Leyen

Migrants, Pnrr, Ukraine and international relations: the political game of the premier is increasingly clear. Analyses

Giorgia Meloni of struggle and government. There political strategy that the premier is following is beginning to appear clear-cut, precise and detailed as an ancient villa would appear to an archaeologist only from the superficial traces of a few bricks emerging intermittently from the ground. There leader of Brothers of Italy she was meticulous in following her precise political line. Once you won the elections last year, even there having the patience to wait your turn in a centre-right that you had succumbed to the lure of power, you first pacified the Western Front, reassuring the Atlantic allies that Italy would have sided fully with NATO against Russia and pro-Ukraine, which is by no means a foregone conclusion.

Then it triggered another mechanism viz showed Ursula von del Leyen and Joe Biden that without her the Italian centre-right would have supported Russia, being allies Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini personal friends of Putin. At that point she became indispensable ed he began to negotiate for Italy on migrants and on the PNRRkeeping the Mes as a weapon of “blackmail” against Brussels.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the year, it secured the full support from the Vatican in the person of Pope Francis on migrants in exchange for a customs clearance by Bergoglio on the right and concretely in allocating funds from the new PNRR to Caritas, complying with the pressing requests that in the meantime Cardinal Matteo Zuppi sent him in the press almost daily. The only weak front that Meloni had (and has) opened is the one with her most extremist electorate, that is, the one that elected her in the wake of the powerful sovereign suggestion in which there was also a more or less veiled endorsement of the no vax and in general of that anarchoid component that has always been present on the right of the MSI first and then of the National Alliance.

