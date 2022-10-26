- Member Morning News on October 26: Musk is about to “take over” Twitter?After negative oil prices, the United States began to play negative natural gas prices Wall Street News
- The half-year dispute over the acquisition of Twitter ended this week?Musk allegedly promised to close deal Friday, bank funds will be available Theirs
- What do you need to know about Musk’s likely completion of the Twitter acquisition this week? Wall Street Journal
- Investors beware! Analyst: Musk may cut his Tesla holdings by up to $10 billion this week Investing.com Yingwei Wealth
- Twitter trading “blood loss”! Wedbush: Musk may sell $10 billion in Tesla shares this week Theirs
- See full coverage on Google News