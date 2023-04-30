Members of the International Expert Committee for the Inaugural Orchid Awards…

China International Communications Group (CICG)

A total of 9 members of the Inaugural Orchid Awards International Expert Committee exchanged ideas on the Global Civilization Initiative at the Inaugural Orchid Awards Final Selection Session in Beijing on Thursday.

They believed that while different civilizations may have different interpretations of values ​​and beliefs, the desire for a better life is universal among people of all nations. By actively engaging the Global Initiative for Civilization and identifying commonalities between diverse cultures, a solid foundation can be laid for building a community with a shared vision for the future of humanity.

Initiated by the China International Communications Group (CICG), the awards aim to promote exchanges and interaction between China and the world.

Du Zhanyuan, President of China International Communications Group, said, “CICG’s original intention to establish the Orchid Awards is fully consistent with the Global Civilization Initiative, which is an important measure to promote the prosperity of world civilization and construction a community with a common future for humanity.”

James Heimowitz, President of the China Institute, said: “Globalization has made our ties even closer, creating a common global village and community. I hope everyone can become an ambassador of friendship and connect with people from other countries and promote friendship as much as possible.”

Zhou Shuchun, former editor-in-chief of China Daily, said, “We must align the Global Civilization Initiative with the assessment of the centuries-long changes in the world, the promotion of the common values ​​of all humanities, and the concept of promoting the building of a community with a common future for the people.” connecting humanity.”

Wang Huiyao, founder of the Center for China and Globalization, said, “The best way to resolve misunderstandings and conflicts between East and West is through cultural exchanges, promoting civilizational exchanges and mutual learning.”

The logo for the Orchid Awards, designed by the Central Academy of Fine Arts, was also unveiled at the final selection session.

The Inaugural Orchid Awards collected entries from more than 300 individuals and organizations including those from the US, Japan, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Australia and South Africa.

The international expert on the awards ceremony took part in the “Exploring China – Beijing Central Axis” activity on May 25-26, visiting attractions such as the Forbidden City, the Bell and Drum Towers and Jingshan Hill to learn about Chinese history and to experience and understand culture.

