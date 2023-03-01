Home Business Memory and SSD fell to the price of cabbage. South Korean chips were hit hard again in February: exports plummeted by 42.5% – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
Memory and SSD fell to the price of cabbage. South Korean chips were hit hard again in February: exports plummeted by 42.5%

Memory and SSD fell to the price of cabbage. South Korean chips were hit hard again in February: exports plummeted by 42.5%

In the past one or two years, the prices of memory and flash storage chips have plummeted. Today, SSDs with a capacity of 2TB can be sold in the early 500s, and the price has fallen to the price of cabbage. plummeted again.

According to South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, South Korea’s exports fell 7.5% year-on-year in February to US$50.1 billion, the fifth consecutive month of decline, mainly due to weak global demand for semiconductors caused by the economic slowdown;

Due to falling demand and falling chip prices,Exports of semiconductors, South Korea’s main export, fell 42.5 percent, recording a trade deficit of $5.3 billion for the month.

South Korea’s international trade balance has been in deficit for 12 consecutive months.

It is reported that the decline in export value of semiconductor products, the main export project of South Korea, due to the impact of falling prices, and the increase in imports of energy products are the main factors affecting South Korea’s trade balance.

According to statistics, this is after South Korea’s continuous trade deficit from January 1995 to May 1997,For the first time in 25 years, there was a one-year trade deficit,And in the short term, South Korea’s international trade deficit may continue.

Previously, according to data from market research firm TrendForce, the average price of DRAM memory used in mobile phones and personal computers plummeted 34.4% in the fourth quarter of last year, the largest drop since 2008, compared with a 31.4% drop in the previous quarter.

Flash NAND, the main product sold to data centers and enterprise customers, also fell by 27.7% and 32%, respectively.The declines in both quarters were the largest since 2008.

The decline in market demand for PCs, mobile phones and servers that began in the second half of last year exacerbated this trend. Almost all manufacturers of memory and flash memory chips are losing money. The annual output value of the storage industry has reached 160 billion U.S. dollars, and the loss in 2022 will be 5 billion U.S. dollars. Dollar.

